Annual homecoming concert set with different venue

This weekend, an annual Southern gospel music festival will continue despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount Home Baptist Church in Morganton will host the eighth annual Whisnant’s Homecoming concert at 6:45 p.m. today. Additional concerts will take place Saturday. The weekend will feature performances by The Whisnants, a Morganton-based group, along with several other of the nation’s top Southern gospel artists.
The Whisnants’ history goes back to 1970, when John and Betty Whisnant and their children, Jeff and John, would gather around the family’s upright piano in the living room and sing gospel songs together, according to the group’s website, whisnants.com. Soon, the family was performing in area churches as The John Whisnant Family. In 1990, John and Betty retired, passing the leadership of the group to Jeff, who with his wife, Suzanne, took advantage of the opportunity and stepped out in faith, dedicating themselves full time to the ministry.
That decision to go all-in has paid off for them. Since 2001, The Whisnants have notched 14 No. 1 songs, according to Southern gospel music’s premier publication, “Singing News.” The group is a perennial “Trio of the Year” nominee for the Singing News Fan Awards, one of Southern gospel’s highest honors. In 2007, the group also was nominated for a Dove Award for their song “New Day Dawning.”
According to Jeff Whisnant, the group’s owner and manager, the Whisnant’s Homecoming began eight years ago as an opportunity for the family to take a break from the road and bring some of the nation’s top Southern gospel acts to their hometown.
“Under normal circumstances, we travel about 180 days a year,” Whisnant said. “The homecoming is the one weekend out of the year when we stay home and promote this event in our hometown to celebrate our anniversary as a group.”
He said the concert had been held at the CoMMA in Morganton every year since its inception. This year, however, with CoMMA closed due to the ongoing pandemic, he reached out to Ronnie Puckett, a member of Mount Home Baptist Church, asking him if they would be willing to host the event.
The church’s auditorium seats between 1,000 and 1,100 people under normal conditions, but Puckett only expects between 350 and 400 people this weekend, due to social distancing practices.
“We saw this as a good opportunity,” Puckett explained. “God has blessed us with this sanctuary, and we need to use it.”
In addition to The Whisnants, the weekend also will feature performances by Grammy-nominated Karin Peck and New River, as well as The Kingsmen, the Mylon Hayes Family, Greater Vision and the Mark Trammell Quartet, all of which were Top 10 nominees for last year’s Singing News Fan Awards.
Whisnant said being able to encourage people and point them toward hope in Christ is one of the most rewarding aspects of their ministry. He mentioned that one of their older songs, “Even in the Valley,” has quickly reemerged as one of their most requested songs over the past year.
“That song has become so relevant in the days that we live in, because so many people are dealing with different disappointments and things that the COVID shutdowns have brought their way,” Whisnant said. “Even though it’s an old song, it has become one of our most requested songs because it reminds people that even in the valley, God is good.”
He hopes that this homecoming weekend will be an opportunity to share this hope with his hometown of Morganton.
“That’s one of the things we’re looking forward to this weekend,” Whisnant said. “I know a lot of folks have had a difficult time, so we want them to be able to come and be encouraged.”
The Whisnants Homecoming will take place at 6:45 p.m. today and at 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Mount Home Baptist Church at 2272 Mount Home Church Road in Morganton. Social distancing and enhanced sanitation will be observed, and masks will be optional. There also will be a ticketed Livestream event available at godsey.shop/whisnantslanding.