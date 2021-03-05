Annual homecoming concert set with different venue

Whisnant said being able to encourage people and point them toward hope in Christ is one of the most rewarding aspects of their ministry. He mentioned that one of their older songs, “Even in the Valley,” has quickly reemerged as one of their most requested songs over the past year.

“That song has become so relevant in the days that we live in, because so many people are dealing with different disappointments and things that the COVID shutdowns have brought their way,” Whisnant said. “Even though it’s an old song, it has become one of our most requested songs because it reminds people that even in the valley, God is good.”

He hopes that this homecoming weekend will be an opportunity to share this hope with his hometown of Morganton.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking forward to this weekend,” Whisnant said. “I know a lot of folks have had a difficult time, so we want them to be able to come and be encouraged.”