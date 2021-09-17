Annual Morganton toy distribution returns to in-person event

“Last year, we put a gospel presentation online and gave them a link to it,” Smith said. “If they listened to the whole presentation, they were entered in a drawing for a gift card from a local grocery store. We partnered with Ingles and gave out $500 worth of cards.”

Even though he is not aware of any decisions made in 2020, Smith said it was worth the effort to keep the ministry going.

“Last year, we had to do it differently,” Smith said. “But our churches were committed to continue ministering to the families in the community.”

Dixon added that even though last year was challenging, it was still important to her to keep the ministry going.

“Any time we as followers of Christ have an opportunity to share the hope we have in Christ with others and show them love by giving to their children, we are putting our faith into action,” she said.

Smith added that serving people, especially those in need, is a critical aspect of the Christian life and a clear mandate for churches.

“We are called to bless our community, to become Jesus to them,” he said. “It’s not all about decisions for Christ, even though that is important, but Jesus tells us we’re to go and minister in the community.”