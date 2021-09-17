Annual Morganton toy distribution returns to in-person event

Autumn hasn’t officially arrived yet, but a local group of churches is already feeling the holiday spirit despite lingering summer conditions.
The Catawba River Baptist Association, a network of 66 Burke County southern Baptist churches, are already planning and promoting its annual Toy Store ministry, which provides Christmas presents to children in need from birth to age 12 in Burke County.
Many of the churches in the association spent the month of August collecting toys and money in preparation for the distribution, according to Robby Smith, director of missions for the CRBA. In addition to toy drives, the Toy Store planning committee evaluated the coronavirus pandemic situation and made plans to return to an in-person event in December.
“Right now, we’re planning to do it the way we used to,” Smith explained. “But we also know that COVID could change the way we do it. I’m keeping up with the numbers daily.”
Smith said that the ministry had to scale back last year due to COVID-19-related precautions, limiting the impact organizers felt they could have on those they serve. This year, they saw a return to an in-person event as a critical component to the ministry’s continued success.
Even with pandemic anxieties easing in recent months, they realize that hosting an in-person event that is both safe and effective will be a tenuous balancing act.
“We desire to keep all parents and guardians who come to the Toy Store safe, along with the volunteers who assist them,” said Sally Dixon, one of the event’s organizers. “Last year, we put toys and handmade stockings in bags ahead of time and placed them in the parents’ cars. For this year, we would prefer parents to choose the toys they want, but staying safe is our priority.”
The Toy Store ministry typically serves more than 300 families each year, providing gifts for children and dignity for parents and guardians who cannot afford Christmas gifts on their own. CRBA holds a registration drive every year in mid-October, where registrants will receive a specific appointment time for the three-day event held in early December at Summit Community Church.
When families arrive for their appointment, a volunteer “shopper” walks with them through the pop-up store, helping them make selections and bagging gifts for them. After shopping, anyone interested has the opportunity to meet with a prayer counselor who prays with them and shares a brief message of God’s love and forgiveness. Smith said that while this part of the ministry is optional, nearly every participant takes advantage of it.
Since it began, the Catawba River Baptist Association has operated the Toy Store ministry this way until the pandemic forced them into a drive-through event last year. Over the years, they have provided toys and other Christmas gifts to thousands of low-income families and seen hundreds of decisions for Christ. Even last year, the association worked to find a way to share its message of God’s forgiveness with people.
“Last year, we put a gospel presentation online and gave them a link to it,” Smith said. “If they listened to the whole presentation, they were entered in a drawing for a gift card from a local grocery store. We partnered with Ingles and gave out $500 worth of cards.”
Even though he is not aware of any decisions made in 2020, Smith said it was worth the effort to keep the ministry going.
“Last year, we had to do it differently,” Smith said. “But our churches were committed to continue ministering to the families in the community.”
Dixon added that even though last year was challenging, it was still important to her to keep the ministry going.
“Any time we as followers of Christ have an opportunity to share the hope we have in Christ with others and show them love by giving to their children, we are putting our faith into action,” she said.
Smith added that serving people, especially those in need, is a critical aspect of the Christian life and a clear mandate for churches.
“We are called to bless our community, to become Jesus to them,” he said. “It’s not all about decisions for Christ, even though that is important, but Jesus tells us we’re to go and minister in the community.”
Smith hopes conditions will improve in the coming months, allowing them to go forward with their plans for an in-person event. He said that meeting in person is critical for the ministry, not just because of the opportunities to share God’s love it gives them, but because of the dignity it offers to parents and guardians who otherwise would not be able to afford Christmas gifts. According to Smith, allowing parents to shop for their children and pick out gifts specifically for them is a critical part of the ministry, because it is a blessing to those struggling with self-worth over not being able to afford gifts for their children.
“A lot of times, organizations do all they can to help the children,” Smith said. “We also want to bless the families — moms and dads who wish they had the funds to get their child some special toys they’ve been wanting. We’re able to help them do that, because our churches love Christ and love the community.”
The 27th annual Catawba River Baptist Association Toy Store will take place Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6-8 at Summit Community Church in Morganton. Anyone participating must register for the event in advance. Registration is available online during October at crbanc.org/toystore or in-person at Summit Community Church from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 19.
Monetary donations to the Toy Store may be made at crbanc.org. Donations of new toys can be delivered to the Catawba River Baptist Association Resource Center, located at 1812 U.S. 70 E. in Morganton.