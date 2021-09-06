Annual mum sale to benefit children

HICKORY — The Prevention Council, a volunteer committee supporting the prevention efforts of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, is selling mums and other fall plants to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Erlene Sigmon Fund.

The center works to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect. Its mission is to advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect and reduce victim trauma.

The Erlene Sigmon Fund was created by the Children’s Protection Council and the family of the late Erlene Sigmon, a long-time CAPC volunteer. The fund, supervised by a Catawba County Department of Social Services intake specialist, enables child protective workers to respond to such emergencies such as special medication for children, clothing and dental care, that have no other source of funding.