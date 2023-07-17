VALDESE -- The Old Rock School Art Foundation's 36th annual Open Art Competition will return in August and September.

The event will be held Aug. 12 through Sept. 15 at the school, located at 400 Main St. W in Valdese. Exhibited work will be received on Wednesday, July 26 from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gallery I.

The exhibition of entries will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also can be viewed on the Rock School Arts Foundation website (rockschoolartgalleries.com) from Aug. 12 to Sept. 28.

Awards include $500 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, and $50 for the People's Choice. Winners will be notified before the exhibition opens, except the People’s Choice. The People’s Choice Award will be voted for by visitors to the galleries on opening fay, Aug. 12.

Eligible works include two-dimensional and three-dimensional works. All works must be original and never shown before in the Rock School Open Art Competition. Each artist is allowed two entries. Entries may be two two-dimensional, two three-dimensional or one of each together to make the 2-entry limit.

The artist fees are $10 per artist for Rock School Arts Foundation members and $15 for non-members. Artists must be 18 or older.

The judge for the competition will be Claire L. Pope, MFA, associate professor and program coordinator, visual art, Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Please visit www.rockschoolartgalleries.com and click on events for complete details.