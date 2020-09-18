Annual outreach event canceled due to pandemic

Every year since 1998, Morganton area churches have devoted the last Saturday in September to a collaborative missions and community service blitz called Mission Morganton. This year, for the first time in 22 years, organizers have canceled the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its inception, the Rev. Fred Schuszler, minister of education at First Baptist Church of Morganton, has spearheaded Mission Morganton. The planning process usually begins in the spring to give organizers plenty of time to develop service projects and recruit volunteers, Schuszler said. This year, North Carolina was at the height of its virus-related shutdown when those crucial organizational meetings would have taken place. By the time churches and businesses began to reopen in early summer, he felt that it was too late to organize the event properly.
“There was so much uncertainty during the spring,” Schuszler said. “Honestly, I’m still not sure it would be a good idea. A lot of the projects we have done in the past require people to work in close quarters where social distancing isn’t always possible.”
First Baptist Church first initiated Mission Morganton as a part of the larger North Carolina Operation Inasmuch, a statewide mission and community service blitz organized by the North Carolina Baptist State Convention. In 2018, more than 10,000 volunteers from 241 churches across the state completed 60,000 hours of community service as part of the initiative, according to the Operation Inasmuch website.
Schuszler explained that First Baptist Church began participating on their own in 1998, before inviting other churches and community organizations to join them. Since that time, First Presbyterian, First Methodist, Grace Episcopal, and New Day Christian Church have been faithful partners nearly every year.
“We’ve had other churches participate through the years,” Schuszler said. “These four churches have been instrumental since the beginning, though.”
Over the years, hundreds of local volunteers have logged thousands of volunteer hours, completing projects across Morganton and Burke County. According to Schuszler, they have made an intentional effort to include community organizations in the initiative. He said that Burke United Christian Ministries and Foothills Service Project have historically been two of the most consistent community partners.
“Foothills Service Project has been fantastic,” Schuzsler said. “They will set up as many projects as we can fill, and they’ll even pay for the materials. Our volunteers just show up and do the work.”
He said that he hasn’t heard any feedback about the program’s cancellation from partner churches and organizations, but believes everyone understands the decision. The Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, echoed this thought, saying that he understands and supports the decision to cancel this year’s event, but hopes to see the event come back even stronger next year.
“Mission Morganton has been an important collaborative ministry partnership, giving many area churches, including Grace, the opportunity to serve God and neighbor while working hand in hand,” Jolly said. “We’re looking forward to making Mission Morganton 2021 the best yet.”
Schuszler hopes that taking this year off will provide an opportunity for him and the other event organizers to evaluate the program and re-imagine what it might look like going forward.
“We’ve been doing this since 1998,” he said. “This allows us to step back and reevaluate what we’re doing and how we can improve. I definitely hope to see it continue, but maybe it will look a little bit different next year.”
Schuszler said planning for Mission Morganton 2021 will likely begin next spring.
For more information, call First Baptist Church at 828-437-2544.
