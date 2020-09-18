Annual outreach event canceled due to pandemic

Schuszler explained that First Baptist Church began participating on their own in 1998, before inviting other churches and community organizations to join them. Since that time, First Presbyterian, First Methodist, Grace Episcopal, and New Day Christian Church have been faithful partners nearly every year.

“We’ve had other churches participate through the years,” Schuszler said. “These four churches have been instrumental since the beginning, though.”

Over the years, hundreds of local volunteers have logged thousands of volunteer hours, completing projects across Morganton and Burke County. According to Schuszler, they have made an intentional effort to include community organizations in the initiative. He said that Burke United Christian Ministries and Foothills Service Project have historically been two of the most consistent community partners.

“Foothills Service Project has been fantastic,” Schuzsler said. “They will set up as many projects as we can fill, and they’ll even pay for the materials. Our volunteers just show up and do the work.”