Annual parade set to celebrate Christmas season

DREXEL – The town of Drexel will help ring in the holidays with its annual Hometown Christmas Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.

Parade participants will gather at the R.O. Huffman Center at 700 N. Main St. in Drexel starting at 8:30 a.m., according to Sherry Dula, town clerk. The parade will begin at the center and end just before the railroad tracks on South Main Street. Each street coming into the parade route will be blocked off with vehicles and personnel for safety reasons.

The parade will feature entries from local churches and businesses, elected officials, fire departments, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Burke County Register of Deeds, the Shriner Gators and owners of antique cars. The East Burke High School and Draughn High School bands are scheduled to perform.

“And as with all parades, Santa and the elves will be bringing up the end of the parade,” Dula said. “Please come out and join the fun and support Drexel. Hope to see you there!”

For more information about the parade, contact Dula at 828-437-7421or sdula@townofdrexel.net.