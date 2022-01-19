Annual poetry contest accepting submissions

RALEIGH — North Carolina State University invites people to enter its annual North Carolina State Poetry Contest, a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents, including out-of-state and international students enrolled in North Carolina universities. It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South.

The contest is open to all state residents except:

Tenured/tenure-track professors in the University of North Carolina system and creative-writing instructors teaching at North Carolina State University (but teaching assistants and graduate students are eligible)

Writers with a published book of poetry (if we can buy your book online or from a publisher or bookstore, we consider you published)

Previous winners

Contestants may submit up to three poems. Previous finalists must submit poems that have not been previously submitted. Entries may not have been previously published anywhere, in print or online (including personal blogs/websites). There is no limit as to genre or length.