Annual poetry contest accepting submissions

RALEIGH — North Carolina State University invites people to enter its annual North Carolina State Poetry Contest, a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents, including out-of-state and international students enrolled in North Carolina universities. It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South.
The contest is open to all state residents except:
- Tenured/tenure-track professors in the University of North Carolina system and creative-writing instructors teaching at North Carolina State University (but teaching assistants and graduate students are eligible)
- Writers with a published book of poetry (if we can buy your book online or from a publisher or bookstore, we consider you published)
- Previous winners
Contestants may submit up to three poems. Previous finalists must submit poems that have not been previously submitted. Entries may not have been previously published anywhere, in print or online (including personal blogs/websites). There is no limit as to genre or length.
All entries must be typed and titled. Contestants should not include their name on their poems so that their work can be judged anonymously. Instead, contestants should include their name, address, telephone number and email address on a separate cover sheet.
No emailed entries will be accepted. Instead, entries should be mailed to:
NC State Poetry Contest
Department of English
North Carolina State University
Campus Box 8105,
Raleigh, NC 27695-8105
The postmark deadline is March 1.
The contest features a grand prize of $500. This year’s guest judge is award-winning poet Michael Prior.
Due to the expected volume of entries, the contest’s organizers will not be able to contact each contestant or return poems afterward. Winners and honorable mentions will be contacted directly. There will not be a public ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be posted at go.ncsu.edu/poetrycontest in early April.
For more information, visit go.ncsu.edu/poetrycontest.