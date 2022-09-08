Annual show features local crafters' work

The Burke Quilters’ Guild opened its annual quilt show to the public Thursday, Aug. 25 at CoMMA.

The show includes 96 quilts and quilted items made by guild members, guild president Linda Myers noted in the group’s newsletter. The guild had the show judged by quilter Laura Patridge and held an awards assembly Aug. 25 to distribute ribbons to the winners.

The quilt show includes a special tribute to longtime member Karel Johnson. Johnson joined the guild in 1998 and has served the organization as secretary, librarian, program co-chair, quilt show chair and workshop leader. The tribute includes a selection of her quilts, her photo and a short biography.

“While her quilting career goes back 30 years or more, Karel has been sewing for over 70 years, mostly constructing garments,” the biography reads. “She still does sewing for herself and her family. Most of her wardrobe is hand-sewn.”

The quilt show is free to view at CoMMA through Friday, Sept. 23. CoMMA is located at 401 S. College St. in Morganton and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Guild members will be onsite at CoMMA to answer questions about the show during the Historic Morganton Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Burke Quilters’ Guild is made up of quilters from across Burke County. The group meets at 10 a.m. every fourth Monday of the month at the Burke County Senior Center. Those interested in learning more about quilting or connecting with local quilters are invited to visit a meeting. The guild also holds monthly quilting workshops for members to learn a variety of techniques from guest teachers and fellow guilders.

For more information, visit burkequiltersguild.com.