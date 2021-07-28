Annual walk to support disease research, patient support

HICKORY -- Local residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association's Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will host Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Hickory on Saturday, Oct. 30 at L.P. Frans Stadium. Registration opens at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies participants’ solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Hickory Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.