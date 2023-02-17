Authorities told parents anonymous written threats were made against Walter Johnson Middle School on Thursday.

According to emails sent out to parents Thursday evening, the school will remain in session, but extra measures will be in place to ensure student safety.

"School administration and law enforcement are investigating these threats,” the email said. “We take all threats very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance.”

Burke County Public Schools Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler was at Walter Johnson this morning and characterized the situation as “really quiet.” She told The News Herald extra officers from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will be in place at the school all day and the threats are being investigated.

Shuffler credited students for being vigilant and reporting their concerns. She also credited safety measures the district has put in place to make school security a priority, particularly the Say Something App, launched by the district in 2019. It is an anonymous threat reporting system available to all BCPS middle and high school students.

Shuffler confirmed the Say Something App was used to report the threats against Walter Johnson.

“(Students) just went through the training (for the app) here at Walter Johnson this week,” she said. “It did its job, and the students were paying attention to the training and knew how to use it.”

She encouraged students and parents to report anything they believe is suspicious.

“(It’s) just another great avenue that we have for students to do that if they want to do it anonymously,” she said. “Or they can find a trusted adult – a teacher or staff to report it to.”