Another 55 COVID-19 cases added to county total

Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

Gathering in large groups for the traditional Black Friday shopping tradition is ill advised, the Department of Health and Human Services' guidance said.

According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.

People who do shop in person should follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer. They also should remember that stores are limited to 50% capacity, the release said.

Knowing there are some who won’t follow the gathering restrictions, Burke County has issued a plea to residents in its recent media briefings.