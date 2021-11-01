Another 72 cases of COVID-19 added to county total

Burke County saw another 72 cases of COVID-19 added to its total over the weekend.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 16,131, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The county has a positivity rate of 4.93%.
While the total number of cases of COVID-19 rose Monday, the number of active cases dropped by nearly 50.
There were 225 active cases reported Monday, according to the media briefing. That’s down from 271 active cases reported Thursday.
Twelve people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at UNC Health Blue Ridge on Monday, and all but one of them was vaccinated, according to information from the hospital. None of the five patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 were vaccinated, and neither of the two patients with COVID-19 on ventilators were vaccinated.
There were 47 people seeking treatment for COVID-19 through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital on Monday, the hospital said.
Statewide, 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 5%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 1,211 people hospitalized with the virus Monday.
In Burke County, 41,714 people (52%) 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are 39,368 people (49%) 12 and older who are fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old, the county health department said in its media briefing Monday. The vaccine for children will be the same amount as a third of a regular dose of the vaccine, and it will be given in two doses three weeks apart.
Those doses won’t be available until after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee gives its approval of the vaccine, the health department said. The committee is set to meet Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department is now giving third/booster doses of Moderna and booster doses of Johnson & Johnson. Those who are eligible for a third dose of Moderna include:
- Those 18 years old and older
- Those who self-attest to being moderately to severely immunocompromised
- People 65 and older
- Age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities
- Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
- People who have completed their J&J single dose at least two months ago or Pfizer series at least six months ago
People who are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson include:
- People 18 and older who have had their primary dose of J&J at least two months ago
- People 18 and older who have completed their 2-dose primary vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Residents interested in a Moderna (first, second, third or booster dose) vaccine, a Pfizer (first, second, third or booster dose) vaccine, or a J&J single or booster dose vaccine, call the department’s main office at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment or visit myspot.nc.gov to select the location closest to you.
To receive a booster dose, bring your vaccination card with you. If you have lost or misplaced your card, the health department must be able to verify your vaccination status within the state's system.
