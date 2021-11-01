Another 72 cases of COVID-19 added to county total

Vaccine Locations

Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.

CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.

Appalachian Medical Health and Wellness PLLC at 306A S. Main St. in Drexel has doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available when supplies allows. Call 828-544-5317 to schedule an appointment.

Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.

Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.

East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.

Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.

Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.

Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.

Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.

Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.

High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.

High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.

Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.

Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.