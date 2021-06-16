Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke Wednesday

For the third day in a row this week, deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Burke County.
On Wednesday, the Burke County Health Department reported the county’s 169th COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said in a release.
“We need to sadly report another COVID death. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed Wednesday that 34% of Burke County’s population is fully vaccinated, while 36% of the population has had at least one dose of a vaccine.
In the state, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated and 55% has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday for first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Valdese Weavers, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. This clinic will be drive-thru, and appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Carolinas HealthCare is holding a first-dose vaccination appointments at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle schools on Friday for any students who missed the first vaccine clinic and still need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Students should register at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com.
Students who received their first dose May 27 will not need to register again, Carolinas HealthCare said.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind briefings from the health department, showed 124 active cases and four people hospitalized on Wednesday. The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed it was last updated on Tuesday and was reporting a total of five virus patients, with three of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 10 patients in the virtual hospital.
The state on Wednesday reported 333 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 2.3% and 495 people throughout North Carolina hospitalized.