Another COVID-19 death reported in Burke

Another death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Burke County, and one long-term care facility has been removed while another one has been added to the state’s outbreak list.
The state also is closer to its vaccination goal so things can return to normal.
The Burke County Health Department said Thursday it was notified of the 159th COVID-19-related death in the county. The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said in a release.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 268 currently active cases and a total of 10,102 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020. The dashboard also reported six people hospitalized due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed seven people hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 39 people in the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,468 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 5.6% and 1,000 people hospitalized on Thursday. The state has reported 12,721 deaths in the state due to the virus.
Also Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that more than 50% of adults 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It said more than 43% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Burke County, 25.4% of the population (22,980 people) have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 28.3% of the population (25,594 people) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The health department is encouraging anyone 16 years old and older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Vaccine locations
Carolinas HealthCare said all family medicine offices are offering vaccines throughout the week by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome at Urgent & Express Cares, with hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or from 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
The health care system said at Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices, people can receive a vaccine at the time of another appointment, or can call to make an appointment for a vaccine.
Those include:
Blue Ridge Urgent Care and WELLWORx — 828-580-3278
Cajah’s Mountain Medical & Express Care — 828-782-8224
Drexel Medical Practice — 828-580-4080
Family Medical Associates — 828-580-4010
Lenoir Family Medicine & Express Care — 828-580-4660
McDowell Family Practice — Coming soon
McDowell Medical Associates & Express Care in Marion — 828-652-8727
McDowell Medical Associates in Nebo — 828-659-9703
Mountain Valley Health Clinic — 828-580-2700
Table Rock Family Medicine — 828-580-1400
Valdese Medical Associates & Express Care — 828-874-4600
Blue Ridge Cardiology and Internal Medicine Marion — 828-580-1364
Blue Ridge Geriatrics — 828-580-5706
Women’s Health Group — 828-580-4661
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations in Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Other places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Outbreaks and clusters
The Department of Health and Human Services every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, the department has said.
The state’s outbreak list saw Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton removed from the list for the second time. It ended with 17 total cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected and two resident deaths reported.
The list also saw Jonas Ridge Adult Care added back to the outbreak list with three total cases, include one resident and two staff members.
Other outbreaks on the list released Tuesday for Burke are:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
