Another COVID death reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed another Burke County resident, and 16 new virus cases were reported on Monday.
The Burke County Health said it was notified of the 163rd COVID-19-related death. The department said the person was in their 60s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report another COVID death. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 10,258 virus cases Monday, up from 10,242 cases Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 224 active cases on Monday with six people currently hospitalized.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed five people hospitalized on Monday, with one of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 12 people in the hospital’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday across the state, with 680 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 12,987 virus deaths, up from 12,958 deaths on Friday.
Vaccine
Health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.