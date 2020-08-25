Another death, 10 new cases join Burke’s COVID-19 totals

Burke County reported its 33rd death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The person, who was in their 60s, had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” county Health Director Rebecca McLeod said in the release. "Each death deeply impacts families within our community.”

The county also added 10 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total to 1,965 from Monday’s total of 1,955.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which appeared to have been updated Monday evening, listed 1,681 recoveries with 12 people hospitalized.

The state has seen additional cases of the virus total at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton.

A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday that four offenders at Foothills Correctional Institute who work in the Broughton Laundry facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Bull, communications officer for the deparment, said the population at Foothills Correctional was tested July 16 for COVID-19, and everyone tested negative. However, three Correction Enterprises employees at Broughton Laundry, a self-contained Department of Public Safety facility with security, tested positive for COVID-19 and are off the job.

Since those employees tested positive, Bull said, the laundry was sanitized and any offenders who worked there were tested for COVID-19 Aug. 14. Four tested positive, but all of them were asymptomatic.