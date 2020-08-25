Another death, 10 new cases join Burke’s COVID-19 totals

Burke County reported its 33rd death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The person, who was in their 60s, had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” county Health Director Rebecca McLeod said in the release. "Each death deeply impacts families within our community.”
The county also added 10 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total to 1,965 from Monday’s total of 1,955.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which appeared to have been updated Monday evening, listed 1,681 recoveries with 12 people hospitalized.
The state has seen additional cases of the virus total at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton.
A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday that four offenders at Foothills Correctional Institute who work in the Broughton Laundry facility tested positive for the coronavirus.
John Bull, communications officer for the deparment, said the population at Foothills Correctional was tested July 16 for COVID-19, and everyone tested negative. However, three Correction Enterprises employees at Broughton Laundry, a self-contained Department of Public Safety facility with security, tested positive for COVID-19 and are off the job.
Since those employees tested positive, Bull said, the laundry was sanitized and any offenders who worked there were tested for COVID-19 Aug. 14. Four tested positive, but all of them were asymptomatic.
They were put in medical isolation, Bull said, and are the only active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional.
“These 40 or so offenders who work at the Broughton Laundry are housed together in a single cohort,” Bull said. “They do not intermingle with any of the other four cohorts in the minimum custody camp. As a result, offenders who work in the Broughton Laundry do not appear to be a risk to spread COVID-19 to the rest of the offender population at Foothills Correctional.”
None of the other offenders in the cohort showed symptoms of coronavirus, but they were tested again Monday. All of the tests came back negative Tuesday, Bull said.
State tally
Cases across the state also were up Tuesday.
There were 157,741 total cases of COVID-19 statewide, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state had 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and there have been 2,570 deaths across the state.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set for Sunday at 301 E. Meeting St. in Morganton on a first-come, first-served basis. The testing clinic is meant especially for the Spanish-speaking community but all are welcome, according to the release from the Health Department.
Those going to the event are asked to stay in their cars for the testing. For information, contact El Centro de Trabajadores by calling Bcailio at 828-432-5080 or Gregoria at 828-604-0016.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
