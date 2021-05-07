Another death, 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Another death due to COVID-19 was reported Friday, along with 70 new virus cases since Monday in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 160th COVID-19-related death. The department said the person was in their 80s and had not been hospitalized and died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report another COVID death. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 10,129 cases, up from 10,059 cases on Monday. The department now reports total cases on Monday and Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 277 active cases and five people hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported on its dashboard that of the five people hospitalized, two are in the intensive care unit. The hospital system also reported 39 people are in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,932 new cases in the state Friday for a daily percent positive rate of 4.4% and 1,006 people hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 12,780 deaths due to COVID-19.
NCDHHS reported that 43.6% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 50.3% are partially vaccinated against the virus.
In Burke County, 25.7% of the population (23,232 people) are fully vaccinated, while 28.4% (25,664 people) are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS data.
The health department is encouraging anyone 16 years old and older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Vaccine locations
CHSBR said all family medicine offices are offering vaccines throughout the week by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome at Urgent & Express Cares, with hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The health care system said at Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices, people can receive a vaccine at the time of another appointment, or can call to make an appointment for a vaccine.
Those include:
- Blue Ridge Urgent Care and WELLWORx – 828-580-3278
- Cajah’s Mountain Medical & Express Care – 828-782-8224
- Drexel Medical Practice – 828-580-4080
- Family Medical Associates – 828-580-4010
- Lenoir Family Medicine & Express Care – 828-580-4660
- McDowell Family Practice – Coming Soon
- McDowell Medical Associates & Express Care – Marion - 828-652-8727
- McDowell Medical Associates – Nebo- 828-659-9703
- Mountain Valley Health Clinic – 828-580-2700
- Table Rock Family Medicine – 828-580-1400
- Valdese Medical Associates & Express Care – 828-874-4600
- Blue Ridge Cardiology and Internal Medicine Marion – 828-580-1364
- Blue Ridge Geriatrics – 828-580-5706
- Women’s Health Group – 828-580-4661
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Other places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. www.morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Outbreaks on the list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care was added back to the outbreak list with three total cases, include one resident and two staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.