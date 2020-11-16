Another death, 90 more cases over two days reported

Active cases in the county had shot up last week to 547, but were coming back down Monday afternoon at 514 cases, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Of the 3,531 cases accounted for on the dashboard, 2,953 cases were reported to be recovered. Ten people were reported hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

The dashboard lags behind daily media briefings, which only include the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 went up to 314,207 with 1,424 hospitalizations and 4,814 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate was 8.1 percent.

With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, health officials are urging the public to follow gathering restrictions, which have dropped to a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings.

For those who do plan to have gatherings for Thanksgiving, the state has advised getting a screening COVID-19 test three to four days before the gathering. The screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms, but it can miss some infections.

Call ahead to testing sites to make sure screening tests are offered at those locations, and visit ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.