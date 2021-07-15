Another death due to COVID-19 reported in Burke

Another death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported the death Thursday, bringing the county’s toll due to the virus to 170.
The person was in their 60s and was hospitalized but died from COVID-19 medical complications, the health department said.
“We are disheartened to report another COVID death. We extend our sympathy to the family and friends,” Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise said. “We encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a statewide total of 13,519 deaths since COVID-19 entered the state in early 2020.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 126 active cases Thursday, with three people hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said one of the patients hospitalized is in intensive care. The hospital also has 18 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton was removed Tuesday from the state’s list of outbreaks in nursing homes and care centers. Its total number of cases was 39 residents and 167 staff members.
The only facility in Burke County remaining on the outbreak list is College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College. The latest figures show it has reported a total of 20 resident deaths and 87 resident cases, while it has seen 63 cases among staff members.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new virus cases for a daily percent positive rate of 4.3% and 492 people hospitalized throughout the state Thursday.
So far, 56% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated, while 59% is partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, 35% of the population (32,116 people) is fully vaccinated and 38% (33,997 people) are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS data.
The Burke County Health Department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older, according to the state.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer can call the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.