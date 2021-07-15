Another death due to COVID-19 reported in Burke

“We are disheartened to report another COVID death. We extend our sympathy to the family and friends,” Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise said. “We encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”