Another death from COVID-19 reported in Burke

Burke County saw another death reported and added 55 new COVID-19 cases its total between Monday and Friday.
The Burke County Health Department was notified of the 151st COVID-19-related death in the county on Friday.
The person was in their 80s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-medical complications, the health department reported.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 9,898 cases of the virus on Friday, up from 9,843 cases on Monday. The department has been reporting total cases on Mondays and Fridays.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 267 active cases on Friday, with eight people hospitalized due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,475 new cases for a total of 943,693 cases in the state since the first case more than a year ago. The state also reported a total of 1,064 people were hospitalized on Friday and 12,387 people in North Carolina have died due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed Friday that 19,843 people in Burke County (21.9% of the population) have been fully vaccinated, while another 24,110 people (26.6% of the population) are partially vaccinated.
The health department said it is encouraging anyone 16 years old or older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the COVID virus within the community.
To make an appointment, call 828-358-4454 or schedule online at www.chsbr.org/vaccine.
Vaccines and clinics
COVID-19 vaccines were created to prevent people from dying from the virus or keep them from becoming so sick they have to be hospitalized, say health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines work with the immune system so the body will be ready to fight the virus if the person is exposed to it.
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit www.ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton - Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton - Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese - Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel - Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton - Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring - Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health - Burke in Morganton - Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton - Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
The latest outbreak list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College had a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility had reported an additional death, bringing the facility’s total to two deaths since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has had a total of 204 cases, with 39 residents and 165 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.