Another death, new cases of COVID-19 reported

Burke County health officials reported another death associated with COVID-19 on Friday and the county’s total cases increased.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified late Thursday of a person in their 70s who was hospitalized but died from COVID-19-related complications. It is the 32nd death of a Burke County resident associated with the virus.
“Our hearts break for the friends and family of this individual and we send our deepest sympathies,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the county health department. “Each death deeply impacts families within our community.”
The health department also reported 18 new cases of the virus in Burke County for a total of 1,937 positive cases on Friday, up from 1,919 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,609 (83.9 percent) of the total cases have recovered. There were 12 hospitalized due to the virus, the dashboard showed.
The state’s list of outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Burke County shows that some cases have been added at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.
After staying at nine cases of staff members, the state’s list showed Friday that number has grown to 17 positive cases among staff.
However, the list still shows no patients have contracted the virus at the center.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard reported that while three staff members have contracted the virus, it has spread to 33 residents and the facility has had nine deaths associated with COVID-19.
But Autumn Care of Drexel has had five staff members test positive for the virus and only one resident has contracted it.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has been on the state’s list of congregate living facilities with outbreaks the longest of the three but it appears their case numbers have remained steady. The list shows the facility has had 57 residents and 33 staff members test positive for the virus. The facility has had 13 deaths associated with COVID-19.
McLeod said on Thursday the county’s daily positive cases aren’t as high as they were in July but the numbers continue to increase.
She said while the county hasn't seen a huge spike in cases, it is not seeing a leveling off of positive cases.
“Our number of cases have continued to go up,” McLeod said. “Not dramatically but I haven’t seen a leveling off yet,”
The county has an average of between 10 to 20 new cases a day, she said.
And testing has remained at an average of 217 a day over the last two weeks, McLeod said.
So how is the virus continuing to spread?
McLeod said the spread now is household contacts, meaning people who live in the same households. In addition, she said people are continuing to gather together, some are still going on vacations and contracting it and there have been some cases of workers at long-term care facilities and day cares in the county.
Also on Friday, the state reported 29 new deaths for a total of 2,494 deaths associated with the virus. It also reported 2,008 new positive cases for a total of 151,912 positive cases and a total of 1,015 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call and be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 1-888-600-1685, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
