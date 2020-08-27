Another death reported, Burke COVID-19 cases rise

Burke County reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
The individual who died was in their 60s and died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a press release from the county's health department. It marks the 34th death in the county associated with the virus.
The county also added 19 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, drawing its total number of cases to 1,996, up from 1,977 cases Wednesday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 1,987 cases by press time Thursday, reported 1,695 recoveries and 10 hospitalizations because of the virus.
Some of those cases could include Broughton Hospital, but the state has refused to release details on the number of cases at the mental hospital.
Amy Ellis, a media relations manager for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, told The News Herald by email Thursday that acute care settings, like Broughton Hospital, aren’t required to report cases of the novel coronavirus to public health officials.
The newspaper asked why the hospital isn’t required to report cases of COVID-19, despite being a tax-payer funded institution, but did not receive a response by press time Thursday.
In a July email to another News Herald reporter, Ellis said that Broughton conducts daily screenings of all patients and staff for the virus, and tests patients if screening indicates it is necessary. If staff members need to be tested, they are not allowed to work and are referred to their primary care doctor for testing, the email said.
She said that any patients who were positive, suspected positive or exposed to COVID-19 would be isolated.
Across the interstate at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, the state continues to report 17 cases in staff members on its list of outbreaks and clusters in congregate living settings. That report will be updated again Friday afternoon.
Cases across the state also continued to rise. NCDHHS reported 161,076 total cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 2,630 deaths and 958 people hospitalized because of the virus.
NCDHHS has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set for Sunday at 301 E. Meeting St. in Morganton on a first-come, first-served basis from 2-5 p.m. The testing clinic is meant especially for the Spanish-speaking community but all are welcome, according to the release from the Health Department.
Those going to the event are asked to stay in their cars for the testing. For information, contact El Centro de Trabajadores by calling Bcailio at 828-432-5080 or Gregoria at 828-604-0016.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
