Another death reported, Burke COVID-19 cases rise

Burke County reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The individual who died was in their 60s and died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a press release from the county's health department. It marks the 34th death in the county associated with the virus.

The county also added 19 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, drawing its total number of cases to 1,996, up from 1,977 cases Wednesday.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 1,987 cases by press time Thursday, reported 1,695 recoveries and 10 hospitalizations because of the virus.

Some of those cases could include Broughton Hospital, but the state has refused to release details on the number of cases at the mental hospital.

Amy Ellis, a media relations manager for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, told The News Herald by email Thursday that acute care settings, like Broughton Hospital, aren’t required to report cases of the novel coronavirus to public health officials.

The newspaper asked why the hospital isn’t required to report cases of COVID-19, despite being a tax-payer funded institution, but did not receive a response by press time Thursday.

In a July email to another News Herald reporter, Ellis said that Broughton conducts daily screenings of all patients and staff for the virus, and tests patients if screening indicates it is necessary. If staff members need to be tested, they are not allowed to work and are referred to their primary care doctor for testing, the email said.