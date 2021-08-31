Another mayoral candidacy challenged in Burke

Another candidate for mayor in Burke County is being challenged and a hearing has been set for elections officials to decide whether he can remain on the ballot.
The Burke County Board of Elections has set a hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday to consider the candidacy of incumbent Rutherford College Mayor Gary McClure. The hearing will be held in room 132 of the Foothills Higher Education Center, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
McClure filed earlier this year to run for re-election.
Michael Duncan filed a Candidate Challenge Form with the Burke County Board of Elections on Aug. 19 challenging the residency of McClure. In the form, Duncan says McClure lives at his home in Avery County “99%” of the time.
Duncan argues in the form that a candidate has to live in the town where he or she is a candidate at least 51% of the time. He claims McClure doesn’t meet that requirement.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said there’s no general statute that says you have to live in a town 51% of the time.
What the law does say is that once challenged, the burden of proof is on the candidate.
Burke County Attorney J.R. Simpson said McClure will have to prove he hasn’t abandoned his home in Rutherford College, intends to return to it and show his newer domicile is not a permanent one.
In the challenge, Duncan says McClure stays at his home in Foscoe the majority of time, only coming back for town council meetings.
McClure and his wife, Marie, own a home at 281 Berry Road in Banner Elk, according to Avery County land records. They purchased the two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home in December 2015. The home has a total value of $75,100.
The couple’s three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath brick home in Rutherford College is located at 131 Buckingham St., and is valued at $118,138, according to Burke County land records. They bought the home in May 1979, land records say.
McClure told The News Herald that Rutherford College has always been his home. “And it has been for the better part of 50 years,” McClure said.
McClure is retired and bought the home in Avery county as a vacation home. He said he has not shirked his responsibility as mayor of Rutherford College and holds office hours at town hall every Tuesday and Thursday. He said if a resident needs to get in touch with him they can and even if he’s at his vacation home, it’s an hour and 10 minute drive to get back to Rutherford College.
“Anytime I’m needed, I’m available,” McClure said.
This is not the first candidate challenge filed against a mayoral candidate in Burke County this election.
Valdese resident Steve Kiddy challenged the mayoral candidacy of Jimmy Jacumin, saying he doesn’t live full-time in the house he bought a month before filing for election this year.
The board of elections voted 3-2 in favor of allowing Jacumin to remain on the ballot.
Mace said Kiddy plans to appeal the decision to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Ballots have to be ready and go out to those requesting absentee-by-mail ballots by Oct. 1, Mace said.