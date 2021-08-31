Another mayoral candidacy challenged in Burke

Another candidate for mayor in Burke County is being challenged and a hearing has been set for elections officials to decide whether he can remain on the ballot.

The Burke County Board of Elections has set a hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday to consider the candidacy of incumbent Rutherford College Mayor Gary McClure. The hearing will be held in room 132 of the Foothills Higher Education Center, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

McClure filed earlier this year to run for re-election.

Michael Duncan filed a Candidate Challenge Form with the Burke County Board of Elections on Aug. 19 challenging the residency of McClure. In the form, Duncan says McClure lives at his home in Avery County “99%” of the time.

Duncan argues in the form that a candidate has to live in the town where he or she is a candidate at least 51% of the time. He claims McClure doesn’t meet that requirement.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said there’s no general statute that says you have to live in a town 51% of the time.

What the law does say is that once challenged, the burden of proof is on the candidate.