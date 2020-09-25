 Skip to main content
Another Trump road rally planned down US 321
Another Trump road rally planned down US 321

092620-mnh-news-trumprally-p1

President Donald Trump smiles after a Latinos for Trump event at Trump National Doral Miami resort on Friday in Doral, Fla.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

LENOIR — For the third time in the span of a month and the second time in as many weeks, supporters in the region of incumbent United States President Donald Trump have organized a road rally in support of his reelection.

This one is organized by the Caldwell County Republican Party, but the Burke County Trump Victory group, which played a central role in organizing the first two road rallies and a boat parade on Lake James in late August, provided more details about Saturday’s event.

Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m. at Rooster Bush Automotive, located at 2581 Hickory Blvd. in Lenoir. The road rally will depart at 1 p.m. and travel down U.S. Highway 321 to the Gaston County line and back, according to the information. As with the first two rallies, those who can’t participate are encouraged to join in on the roadside with Trump flags and signs.

Upon the conclusion of the route, Burke County Trump Victory’s Gina Walker said there will be a family-friendly event that includes food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and live music.

For more information, contact Lynette Ramsey at 828-446-3801.

