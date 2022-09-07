Another Valdese council member steps down

VALDESE -- The Valdese Town Council appointed a new member to fill an unexpired term but it has another empty seat to worry about after another council member stepped down Tuesday night.

At the end of the meeting, Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts read a resignation letter he received from Council Member Andy Thompson on Tuesday afternoon. Thompson was absent from the Tuesday meeting.

The letter was addressed to the mayor, members of council, town manager and residents of the town, saying he would be stepping down from his Ward 1 seat effective Tuesday, “…to focus on my business, myself and my family.”

“It has been a pleasure working for the citizens of Valdese for the past four years,” Thompson said. “I pray for God’s blessings and wisdom upon each and every one of you, and whomever will be selected as my replacement.”

Thompson joined the board after the council appointed him in September 2018 to fill the remaining term of Gary Delp.

Thompson was then elected in November 2019 to serve Delp’s unexpired term. He was elected in November 2021 to his current four-year term, which expires in November 2025.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said the whoever the council appoints to fill Thompson’s seat will fill the seat until the next election in 2023. The person who wins that election who go on to serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in 2025.

The council opened up a search for Thompson’s replacement on Wednesday. Anyone applying to fill the seat will have to live in Ward 1 and include a resume with their application, Watts said. Applications can be picked up at town hall or can be found on the town’s website at www.townofvaldese.com.

The application process is open until the seat is filled. Watts said he hopes the council can find the right person for the seat by its October meeting.

The council seems to have found the right person to fill the unexpired term of former member Keith Ogle. It voted 3-0 for Tim Skidmore to replace Ogle.

Skidmore, 65, attended the Tuesday meeting with his wife, Annette, and will be sworn into office for the Ward 5 seat at the council’s October meeting.

Born and raised in Valdese, Skidmore is an automation engineer for Daimler Trucks North America.

Asked what he would like to see the council do, Skidmore said he’s in interested in seeing the town preserve a lot of the older buildings, particularly Tiger Gym. He spent a lot of time in that building as a student at Valdese High School, Skidmore said.

The council voted in July to install a ventilation system in Tiger Gym, and to renovate the Valdese Community Center. The Old Rock School also is expected to be renovated after the town received a grant of more than $800,000 for the project.