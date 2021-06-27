Answer to question comes with a surprise - Burke County Notebook

No one spoke. Perhaps, like me, others were trying to remember what they’d read about homelessness in the local paper or on signs posted around town. I worried sometimes about the homeless — especially during the cold. And I believed in a faith named for a man often homeless. But who were the homeless today? I had no statistics, no faces, no personalities. The homeless in my mind, I realized, were a blur.

Judy reworded her question. “What is your attitude toward the homeless?”

This question elicited answers. The most troubling concerned addicts. How could you help them? All they wanted was their next fix.

No one wanted to be an addict, someone pointed out. Breaking even a lesser bad habit is hard. Besides, not all homeless are addicts.

Judy unsentimentally answered that our local homeless did include addicts, but also many who were not: children, parents, people who’d lost homes and jobs, abused women. She asked us to think about looking for a job with no transportation, no shower facilities, no decent clothes.

She praised the local shelters, but pointed out the difficulty of getting to some of them on foot. She reminded us that shelters are available only at night.