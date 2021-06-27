Answer to question comes with a surprise - Burke County Notebook

On the second Tuesday in March, Judy Brown walked through the soup kitchen at Burke United Christian Ministries, smiling as usual, and asked if we needed help. Technically the volunteer coordinator at BUCM, she does other jobs as well.
“I’m not sure how BUCM would get along without her,” volunteer Sandra Morton has said.
That day, Sandra was chopping a formidable pile of partially frozen meat, but she also works at the front desk.
“Judy’s enthusiasm for volunteers and quiet calm invade the whole office,” Sandra said. “I’ll call her to talk to a new volunteer, and she immediately responds with the same energy—each and every time.”
I volunteer only one morning a month and always have questions. That day, facing Judy over a counter of chopped up vegetables, I asked a different kind than usual. Would Judy be willing to talk on Zoom about her job and local volunteer opportunities to a First Presbyterian Church group?
Her father once served as our minister. The Rev. Homer and Mrs. Natalie Rickabaugh, former missionaries to Korea, came to Morganton in 1983 when Judy was in eighth grade.
Our present minister wants us to become a Matthew 25 church as part of the national Presbyterian 2021 Initiative, with its goal: “to act boldly and compassionately to serve people who are hungry, oppressed, imprisoned or poor.”
The idea was inspired by the parable recorded in Matthew 25: 31-46, in which Jesus says nations will be judged on whether they see and help people in need. The parable includes the unforgettable line: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (NIV)
Judy hesitated.
“I’m shy and don’t love Zoom,” she said, “but I have a passion for my work.”
A few weeks later, she began the lesson by reading the Matthew 25 parable that happens to be the mission of BUCM.
Then, she told us that two years ago her mother had gotten sick. Judy, a paramedic for 10 years, found herself on the opposite side of critical care. After her mother died, she became depressed and told her husband, Mike Brown, she wanted to do something different.
“What do you want to do?” he asked.
“Feed people,” she said.
“Why don’t you do it?” he suggested.
She quit her job and began volunteering at BUCM five days a week. She loved it.
After volunteering a year, she was offered her present job, a position she accepted eight months ago.
I assumed she’d next tell us what her job involved and how we could help. Instead, she looked at us seriously and asked, “Who do you think the homeless are?”
No one spoke. Perhaps, like me, others were trying to remember what they’d read about homelessness in the local paper or on signs posted around town. I worried sometimes about the homeless — especially during the cold. And I believed in a faith named for a man often homeless. But who were the homeless today? I had no statistics, no faces, no personalities. The homeless in my mind, I realized, were a blur.
Judy reworded her question. “What is your attitude toward the homeless?”
This question elicited answers. The most troubling concerned addicts. How could you help them? All they wanted was their next fix.
No one wanted to be an addict, someone pointed out. Breaking even a lesser bad habit is hard. Besides, not all homeless are addicts.
Judy unsentimentally answered that our local homeless did include addicts, but also many who were not: children, parents, people who’d lost homes and jobs, abused women. She asked us to think about looking for a job with no transportation, no shower facilities, no decent clothes.
She praised the local shelters, but pointed out the difficulty of getting to some of them on foot. She reminded us that shelters are available only at night.
The problem was so big. Sometimes all you could do was “pray,” someone said.
“But what can we do beyond pray?” asked another class member.
Answers came fast: Volunteer to help in one of our many local charities. Donate money, food and clothing. (Jeans and khakis are in high demand, as is new underwear.)
“Do you know any success stories?” someone asked Judy.
She did. She’s seen people go from homelessness to having homes. She further sees success in the way homeless treat each other.
“They share phones, tents, and swap food,” she said. “They’re always helping each other. It’s the only way to survive.
“Homelessness is a situation, not an identity.”
After a pause, she went on.
“I was homeless once.”
She stopped. The ensuing silence was louder than the first one. Perhaps we were trying to imagine this lovely, articulate and kind woman ever homeless.
Born in Korea during a time when baby girls were often abandoned, she’d been left on the street with a blanket and a note containing her name and age (7 months).
A shoe-shine boy, no more than 10 years old and probably homeless himself, found her and picked her up. He cared for her; for how long, she does not know. At night to keep her warm, he carried her into a hotel lobby, where Natalie Rickabaugh, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, worked.
The Rickabaughs took in foster children. After a serious and unsuccessful search for her family, they started the adoption procedure. They adopted Judy at 14 months. She remembers the home they gave her as always having babies.
She still has the baby blanket, she told me later.
“I’m very aware of how fortunate I have been,” Judy said. “Strong feelings of gratefulness compel me to give back to the indigent and homeless in our community.”
She is “thankful to help start conversations about those many tend to ignore.” She wants to plead with people to “stop and have conversations with the homeless to understand the journey they’ve been on. Some may have a record. Women might have used prostitution to survive. Don’t make assumptions. And try to provide grace and mercy, as God did.”
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.
