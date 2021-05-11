Apartment development to break ground this week

The company has built apartment units, as well as student housing, in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama. One of its developments is in Asheville, and the company has another project under development in Asheville called 319 Biltmore, according to the company’s website.

The apartments will help with the housing shortage in Burke County, officials have said.

Wood said even after Homes Urban completes the project, the county will still be short about 700 rental units, even with other rental unit projects being completed or in the works.

The shortage also is in the home ownership market.

Wood said the county has been averaging about 90 homes a month sold. He said two weeks ago that 61 houses were for sale in Burke.

He said the county needs housing of all types.

What Wood is hoping the Homes Urban Morganton development, which is being called Murphy’s Farm, will do is bring in other developers who hear about the opportunities in Burke. He said multifamily and single-family developers are needed. He hopes those developers will take a hard look at coming to Burke County.