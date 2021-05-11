Apartment development to break ground this week

Nearly two years after announcing its intentions, a developer will break ground this week on some luxury apartments in Morganton.
Homes Urban, based in South Carolina, plans to build 240 high-end apartments near Broughton Hospital and Enola Road.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the company has been doing needed demolition work on ancillary buildings on the property. Coming down are some buildings Western Piedmont Community College used that were add-ons.
Homes Urban purchased the property from the college. The site sits across the road from K Building on the Jim A. Richardson Complex on the campus.
Wood said the historical buildings, such as the barn, will remain. One of the old barns will be repurposed for a clubhouse and leasing office, developers have said.
The needed permits for the project have already been approved, Wood said.
Plans for the apartment development include amenities such as a swimming pool and fitness center, outdoor kitchen and a package center that would receive online purchases for tenants.
The developers have said the apartments will have high-end finishes, including wood floors and 9-foot ceilings.
Wood said Homes Urban has been in a lot of markets and builds a quality product. He believes the development will be something everyone can be proud of and will show well for Morganton and Burke County.
The company has built apartment units, as well as student housing, in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama. One of its developments is in Asheville, and the company has another project under development in Asheville called 319 Biltmore, according to the company’s website.
The apartments will help with the housing shortage in Burke County, officials have said.
Wood said even after Homes Urban completes the project, the county will still be short about 700 rental units, even with other rental unit projects being completed or in the works.
The shortage also is in the home ownership market.
Wood said the county has been averaging about 90 homes a month sold. He said two weeks ago that 61 houses were for sale in Burke.
He said the county needs housing of all types.
What Wood is hoping the Homes Urban Morganton development, which is being called Murphy’s Farm, will do is bring in other developers who hear about the opportunities in Burke. He said multifamily and single-family developers are needed. He hopes those developers will take a hard look at coming to Burke County.
Wood said there’s been a lot of cooperation from a lot of different areas to get the project to this point, including the college, the state, the city of Morganton, Burke County and the Hometown Strong project.