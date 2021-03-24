App allows residents to report litterbugs

RALEIGH – Litter conscious North Carolinians now have a new way to report litterers through a simple, mobile-friendly web application.

The new “Swat-A-Litterbug” app will allow users to easily report when someone sees trash being thrown from a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.

North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form. These instructions will also be available on the app’s settings page.

The Swat-A-Litterbug app will only be available through ncdot.gov/litter and any related shortcut links.

NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program has been in operation for more than 30 years, allowing the public to take an active role in keeping North Carolina’s roadways clean. For more information on the program, visit https://bit.ly/3fdff78.