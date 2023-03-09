BOONE — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services (IHHS) at Appalachian State University has opened registration for the 12th annual 7-mile local road race The Cub, scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

The Cub winds through the beautiful Valle Crucis countryside, and all race proceeds benefit community outreach programs sponsored by IHHS, including Girls on the Run of the High Country and the Hub for Autism and Neurodiversity.

Race registration is now available online at ihhs.appstate.edu/cub. Participants may register for $40 and are guaranteed a race T-shirt when registering before April 10. Online registration is $50 beginning April 11, or participants can register the day of the event starting at 6:30 a.m.

Overall awards based on age categories will be given, and all participants have a chance to win door prizes.

For more information or to register, visit www.ihhs.appstate.edu/cub or call 828-262-7557.