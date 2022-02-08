Applications available for Emergency Food and Shelter Program

The Burke County United Way has $107,248 in supplemental funds ready to distribute to organizations meeting needs for emergency shelter, utilities and food in the county through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Phases 39 and ARPA-R.

Burke County nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide shelter, energy assistance and food within the intent of the program are eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. Local agencies can request a grant application for funds by calling the United Way at 828-433-0681. The application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 24.

The local board has established criteria for organizations providing mass shelter that includes mandated attendance at the monthly, local “Balance of the State” meetings. Additionally, preference will be given to organizations agreeing to enter and maintain client information into the Homeless Management Information System or comparable system. Training for HMIS will be made available.

Entities with questions regarding the available funding areas can contact the United Way office for more information. A local board will prioritize awarding of funds in areas identified and prioritized based upon county needs.