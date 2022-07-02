Applications for free and reduced lunch open

Burke County Public Schools began taking free and reduced meal applications Friday, July 1 for the 2022-23 school year. Federal waivers offering free meals to all students expired on June 30, so families must complete this form to be considered for eligibility for free or reduced lunch.

Online applications in English and Spanish can be found on the BCPS website and social media pages. Additionally, the district is emailing applications to parents and making paper copies available at each Burke County school office. Families with multiple children in the district can include all children in one application.

In a statement from the district, BCPS administration encourages all families, regardless of income, to complete the confidential form. In addition to free or reduced priced meals, families can also receive fee waivers for college applications and discounts on academic tests such as the SAT and ACT. Accurate free and reduced lunch statistics also help the district receive funding for instructional coaches, technology, educational software subscriptions and parent educators.

The district has also released lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year. Prices for students will remain unchanged from their pre-COVID levels, but prices for an adult meal will increase to $3.75 in order to comply with federal guidelines requiring the district to charge more for an adult meal than it costs to make the meal.

At first, the district expected to take a loss at these price levels, however Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall reported to the board on Monday that federal funding increases passed June 24 will allow the district to keep prices steady without losing money.

Breakfast will still be served at no cost to all students.

Elementary meal: $2.60

Secondary meal: $2.85

Adult meal: $3.75

Changes in funding will not impact the cost of summer meals.

Online free and reduced meal applications can be found at https://family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=SSF6UC