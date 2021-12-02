Applications for low-income energy assistance program started

Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services,

Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and

Received LIEAP during the 2020-2021 season.

These households were notified of eligibility in November and do not need to apply for this benefit.

Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment is encouraged to practice social distancing and submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through U.S. Mail, or fax their application to their local department of social services. Applications may also be dropped off at the local DSS, and applicants may contact their local DSS for information on how to obtain a paper application.

On Jan. 3 all other eligible households may begin applying. To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit