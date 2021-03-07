Aquarium moss balls may contain invasive species

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is warning anyone who has recently purchased aquarium moss balls that they may contain an invasive species of mussel called the zebra mussel and should be carefully discarded immediately.
Not only are zebra mussels harmful to other aquatic wildlife, they can also clog water pipes and restrict water supplies.
The commission received notice that it appears the moss balls were imported from Ukraine to a distributor in California that recently shipped contaminated product to pet stores nationwide. The facility that imports the moss balls has been quarantined, and all shipments of moss balls have been stopped, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Dr. Art Bogan, research curator of mollusks with the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, identified the mussels in aquatic moss ball packaging labeled "Marimo Moss Ball Plant Grab & Go" and "Mini Marimo Moss Balls" as zebra mussels.
A moss ball is a species of green algae that is formed into a ball and is 2 to 5 inches in diameter. Moss balls are purchased for home aquariums to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae.
Commission biologists purchased the moss balls from a PetSmart in Burlington. PetSmart is removing the product from shelves, but has not shared its plans for disposal.
Another national pet supply retailer, Petco, confirmed with commission officials that it is taking appropriate steps to remove and destroy the moss balls in all of its North Carolina locations.
Other retail outlets, including online retailers like eBay and Amazon, also might be selling contaminated moss. Smaller pet retailers should be diligent in checking their stock, too.
The packaging might be branded in several different ways. In an abundance of caution, anyone who has purchased moss balls in the past month is urged to follow the instructions below about how to properly destroy them and clean their aquariums.
Retailers who stock this product should remove it from their shelves immediately and contact their headquarters office for disposal instructions or dispose of them as outlined below.
It is likely that retail outlets that sell the moss balls may be unaware that they are potentially selling a contaminated product with an invasive species.
“The Wildlife Commission has led a concerted effort to keep the species out of the state because of both the negative ecological and commercial impacts,” said Todd Ewing, a fisheries biologist with the agency. “It’s actually illegal to possess zebra mussels in North Carolina.”
Disposal steps include:
- If people have recently purchased moss balls, the commission urges them to dispose of the balls immediately by placing them in a plastic bag and freezing them overnight, boiling them, or soaking them overnight in a bleach solution (1 cup bleach per gallon of water). The moss balls should then be bagged and disposed of in the trash.
- Living moss balls or untreated water should not be disposed of in any location where they could reach sewage systems or streams or lakes.
- For your aquarium, remove the fish and apply the bleach solution and let it sit for at least one hour before disposing the water down the sink or toilet. Filters, gravel and structures should also be disinfected as described above before disposing of water down the toilet.
Wildlife Commission law enforcement agents will be visiting every retail pet store in the state with information about zebra mussels and how to deal with this potential threat. Visit ncwildlife.org to learn more about aquatic nuisance species.