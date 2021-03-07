Aquarium moss balls may contain invasive species

Another national pet supply retailer, Petco, confirmed with commission officials that it is taking appropriate steps to remove and destroy the moss balls in all of its North Carolina locations.

Other retail outlets, including online retailers like eBay and Amazon, also might be selling contaminated moss. Smaller pet retailers should be diligent in checking their stock, too.

The packaging might be branded in several different ways. In an abundance of caution, anyone who has purchased moss balls in the past month is urged to follow the instructions below about how to properly destroy them and clean their aquariums.

Retailers who stock this product should remove it from their shelves immediately and contact their headquarters office for disposal instructions or dispose of them as outlined below.

It is likely that retail outlets that sell the moss balls may be unaware that they are potentially selling a contaminated product with an invasive species.

“The Wildlife Commission has led a concerted effort to keep the species out of the state because of both the negative ecological and commercial impacts,” said Todd Ewing, a fisheries biologist with the agency. “It’s actually illegal to possess zebra mussels in North Carolina.”