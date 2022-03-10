Archaeologist shares findings from Burke County battlefield

Ken Robinson, a retired professor from Wake Forest University, visited the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Feb. 17 at the Morganton Community House to share findings from a grant project he researched for the National Park Service on a Burke County historical site.
Robinson, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Wake Forest University and a Master of Arts in Anthropology from University of Kentucky, explored the history of the Revolutionary War Battle of Cane Creek, which took place Sept. 12, 1780. He compiled his research, including an archaeological study of the area, into a report called “Battle at the Head of Cane Creek: Prelude to the Battle of Kings Mountain.”
“He has worked as an archeologist on many National Park Service grants over the past 30 years,” said Robert Patton, president of the local SAR chapter. “Mr. Robinson’s presentation covered many types of maps and artifacts of the Cane Creek area bordering US 64 near the intersection of NC 226 and on southward to Rutherfordton.”
The battle was fought between British loyalists under the command of Maj. Patrick Ferguson and patriot militiamen from Burke and Rutherford counties under the command of Col. Charles McDowell, Maj. Joseph McDowell and Col. Andrew Hampton, according to the report.
“Several soldiers on each side were wounded and killed,” the report reads. “The Loyalist force ultimately prevailed, forcing the patriots to retreat into the mountains of western North Carolina.”
Patton described what the soldiers experienced.
“One record kept by a British soldier said they crossed Cane Creek 22 times before finding Col. Charles McDowell's militia very near that intersection,” Patton said. “The militia struck from ambush and lost a couple of soldiers before retreating over the west ridge of Linville Gorge, Yellow Mountain and Roan Mountain to Sycamore Shoals in what was to become Tennessee.”
The archaeological field investigation, which took place over a parcel of land nearly three miles long and one mile wide, turned up more than 20 pieces of lead shot and fragments and a couple of period buttons. Robinson said the research team could not positively associate the artifacts with the battle, but they identified three possible battle locations.
As a result of the research conducted, Robinson recommended the site be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Battle of Cane Creek is considered to be a prelude to the more famous Battle of Kings Mountain, because the militiamen engaged at Cane Creek went on to fight at Kings Mountain.
“The result was these brave men gathering at Col. Charles McDowell’s house and going to Kings Mountain and defeating Maj. Patrick Ferguson,” Patton said.
The Battle of Kings Mountain is considered to have turned the tide of the war in America’s favor.
Funding for the project was provided by a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program of the National Park Service, which was administered by the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and co-sponsored by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
To learn more about the Battle of Cane Creek site, visit the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail page on the National Parks Service website at https://bit.ly/3IU4anj.