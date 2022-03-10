Archaeologist shares findings from Burke County battlefield

“Several soldiers on each side were wounded and killed,” the report reads. “The Loyalist force ultimately prevailed, forcing the patriots to retreat into the mountains of western North Carolina.”

Patton described what the soldiers experienced.

“One record kept by a British soldier said they crossed Cane Creek 22 times before finding Col. Charles McDowell's militia very near that intersection,” Patton said. “The militia struck from ambush and lost a couple of soldiers before retreating over the west ridge of Linville Gorge, Yellow Mountain and Roan Mountain to Sycamore Shoals in what was to become Tennessee.”

The archaeological field investigation, which took place over a parcel of land nearly three miles long and one mile wide, turned up more than 20 pieces of lead shot and fragments and a couple of period buttons. Robinson said the research team could not positively associate the artifacts with the battle, but they identified three possible battle locations.