Are your COVID symptoms lingering? Post COVID rehab may help

You had COVID-19. You thought you'd kicked it. But weeks later, you still have shortness of breath, you’re tired and it seems as if you have “brain fog.”
You are one of many being called a COVID “long hauler” or what is being diagnosed by doctors as Long COVID Syndrome.
“As we started to see more and more patients who had COVID developing residual symptoms, we realized there was more to COVID than just the acute illness,” said Gandhari Loomis, DO, a primary care physician at Table Rock Family Medicine. “For many of my patients, the long-term effects have been quite debilitating and interfere with them getting back to their everyday lives.”
Shea Rostan, M.S., RCEP, director of Wellness and Cardiopulmonary Rehab at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, noticed these patients, too.
“They weren’t sick enough for the hospital but were at home,” she said. “They were fighting these lingering symptoms on their own and I thought our rehab program might help them get better.”
What is long COVID Syndrome?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks of illness, but some people experience post-COVID conditions. Post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems people can experience more than four weeks after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Even people who did not have symptoms when they were infected can have post-COVID conditions. These conditions can have different types and combinations of health problems for different lengths of time.
Symptoms:
- Tiredness or fatigue
- Difficulty thinking or concentrating (“brain fog”)
- Headache
- Loss of smell or taste
- Dizziness on standing or feeling off balance
- Fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations)
- Chest pain
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Cough
- Joint or muscle pain
- Depression or anxiety
- Fever
- Sleep disturbance
- Sweating excessively
- Symptoms that get worse after physical or mental activities
The CDC and experts around the world are working to learn more about short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19, who gets them and why. Meanwhile, CHS Blue Ridge decided to take action.
Treatment is available
Rostan developed a program similar to the hospital’s pulmonary rehab where her staff could address some problems long haulers were having, mostly shortness of breath, generalized weakness, balance issues and cognitive difficulty (brain fog).
People referred to the program from their provider, start out with some level of cardio exercise and a personalized strength plan.
“We meet the patient exactly where they are so there’s no need to ‘get fit’ before you start the program," Rostan said. "That’s our job. We won’t push you too hard, but we’ll make sure we build your exercise tolerance slowly.”
To qualify, you must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be at least 21 days out from your initial infection. Your physician will send a referral to CHS Blue Ridge’s Post-COVID Rehab Program. Your chart is reviewed by a nurse coordinator to design a customized program targeting your lingering symptoms.
“We want them to come at least twice a week and most insurances cover up to 36 sessions,” Rostan said. “But we will discharge them based on outcome status. We look at time and intensity progression, shortness of breath symptoms, etc. We want them to feel strong enough to go back to work or to go back to playing with their grandkids.”
“We know that the vast majority of Post-COVID symptoms appear to improve with time, but that timeline is different for every patient,” Loomis said. “Instead of telling our patients to wait and see if these symptoms clear up, we now have another valuable tool in our toolbox to aid in their disease management and recovery.”
Loomis added that the best way to avoid Long COVID Syndrome is to avoid getting COVID.
“I have personally seen so many lives devastated by this illness,” she said. “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent COVID and its very unpredictable course.”
Those with questions about the program, contact Rostan at 828-580-6626 or email shea.rostan@blueridgehealth.org.