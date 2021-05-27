Are your COVID symptoms lingering? Post COVID rehab may help

You had COVID-19. You thought you'd kicked it. But weeks later, you still have shortness of breath, you’re tired and it seems as if you have “brain fog.”

You are one of many being called a COVID “long hauler” or what is being diagnosed by doctors as Long COVID Syndrome.

“As we started to see more and more patients who had COVID developing residual symptoms, we realized there was more to COVID than just the acute illness,” said Gandhari Loomis, DO, a primary care physician at Table Rock Family Medicine. “For many of my patients, the long-term effects have been quite debilitating and interfere with them getting back to their everyday lives.”

Shea Rostan, M.S., RCEP, director of Wellness and Cardiopulmonary Rehab at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, noticed these patients, too.

“They weren’t sick enough for the hospital but were at home,” she said. “They were fighting these lingering symptoms on their own and I thought our rehab program might help them get better.”

What is long COVID Syndrome?