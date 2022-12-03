Area brewery has interest in former Catawba Brewing Co. location

Patrons and fans of Catawba Brewing Co. have been lamenting its demise in Morganton since the company that bought it decided in October to close up shop.

But it appears something new could be on the horizon for the location.

Greig Hillman is an owner of Hillman Beer and said the company is very interested in the former brewery building, located at 212 S. Green St. in Morganton.

Hillman, who owns the company along with his wife, Brandi, and his brother, Brad, said they are pursuing the opportunity for another Hillman Beer in the former Catawba Brewing building. The company owns two breweries, one in Asheville in Biltmore Village and one in Old Fort. In addition to tasting rooms, the breweries also include restaurants.

Hillman said Catawba Brewing would be some big shoes to fill but Hillman Beer plans to stick to its proven model.

Hillman said if it works out, Morganton would be just like their other locations where they brew their beer onsite with a tasting room and offer a full restaurant. He said they are seeking a state reuse grant for the potential new location.

According to Hillman Beer’s menus, it offers German-inspired beers, Belgian-inspired beers, IPAs, BPAs and others. Its restaurant menus offer burgers, sandwiches and wraps that also can be made for vegetarians, salads and appetizers.

“Our focus is on just a high-quality craft product. Having a large variety is important to us, both in our beer and in our food. And our food, we want it to be kind of an elevated pub experience. Elevated kind of pub food but a little bit kicked up a notch or two to a higher-quality product and then just excellent customer service,” Hillman said. “That’s what we’re all about is we want everybody to just have a great time and feel welcome. We’ve kind of modeled it after what we’d like to experience when we’re just hanging out in our garage with our friends, drinking beer and barbecuing or something that’s kind of how we want people to feel at our place.”

In October 2021, Scott and Billy Pyatt sold Catawba Brewing Co., which they started in 1999 in Burke County, to Made By The Water LLC, which merged with Faubourg Brewing Company in New Orleans in September, according to a previous News Herald story. The Pyatts kept ownership of the Morganton property.

Faubourg laid off the majority of its Morganton employees recently and the last day the doors were open at the brewery was Nov. 27. Faubourg has said it plans to keep the other locations of Catawba Brewing open, including those in Asheville and Charlotte.

Billy Pyatt told The News Herald on Wednesday that they have no interest in having a vacant block in town but they need to be patient and “see where things shake out.”