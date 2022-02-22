Area theater to present classic production

"One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest" offers an interpretation of Dale Wasserman’s Broadway classic that is simultaneously intense, poignant, thought-provoking and sensitive. Written almost 60 years ago as an adaptation of a Ken Kesey novel of the same name, the play explores power and control in the context of mental illness, sexual identity, relationships, race and gender. Exceptional acting talent by central characters in the Foothills production, coupled with quality stage direction by theater veteran Ken Davis, offer theater-goers an experience that is both entertaining and provocative.

The play is set in a mental institution on the Oregon coast in the early 1960s, where Randle P. McMurphy, a career criminal, has been involuntarily committed after feigning insanity in order to avoid hard labor in a prison work camp. There he is greeted by a motley crew of fellow residents, ranging from the deaf-mute Indian, Chief Bromden, to Ruckley, a young man who has undergone extensive electroshock therapy, and Martini, the only one in the group who is actually psychotic by today’s standards of psychiatric diagnosis. Dale Harding, who leads his fellow residents before McMurphy’s arrival, agonizes over sexual identity issues, causing him great distress, and Billy Bibbit was raised by an overly controlling mother who left him with a neurotic stutter that becomes especially dramatic when he is talking about her or trying to have a relationship with women.