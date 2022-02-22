Area theater to present classic production

MARION -- Foothills Community Theatre announces its latest production of a long-time classic, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," opening Friday in Marion.
"One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest" offers an interpretation of Dale Wasserman’s Broadway classic that is simultaneously intense, poignant, thought-provoking and sensitive. Written almost 60 years ago as an adaptation of a Ken Kesey novel of the same name, the play explores power and control in the context of mental illness, sexual identity, relationships, race and gender. Exceptional acting talent by central characters in the Foothills production, coupled with quality stage direction by theater veteran Ken Davis, offer theater-goers an experience that is both entertaining and provocative.
The play is set in a mental institution on the Oregon coast in the early 1960s, where Randle P. McMurphy, a career criminal, has been involuntarily committed after feigning insanity in order to avoid hard labor in a prison work camp. There he is greeted by a motley crew of fellow residents, ranging from the deaf-mute Indian, Chief Bromden, to Ruckley, a young man who has undergone extensive electroshock therapy, and Martini, the only one in the group who is actually psychotic by today’s standards of psychiatric diagnosis. Dale Harding, who leads his fellow residents before McMurphy’s arrival, agonizes over sexual identity issues, causing him great distress, and Billy Bibbit was raised by an overly controlling mother who left him with a neurotic stutter that becomes especially dramatic when he is talking about her or trying to have a relationship with women.
Overseeing and coordinating “treatment” for these and other patients is Nurse Ratched, a manipulative and controlling woman who uses medication, shock therapy and threats of commitment to the “disturbed” ward as a means of controlling behavior on the ward. She is aided in her efforts by other nurses and orderlies, including Aide Walker, who by all appearances is as neurotic as any of the patients for whom he is responsible. Ratched also seems to control the passive Dr. Spivey, resident psychiatrist.
When McMurphy meets Ratched, a power struggle ensues. In what appears to be a combination of self-serving manipulation and genuine concerns for his fellow residents, McMurphy attempts to engender assertive behaviors in the previously compliant residents. He disregards ward rules, takes and wins bets from the others and pays off Walker to smuggle in alcohol and a couple of young women, Candy Starr and Sandra, to party with the residents.
Ultimately, McMurphy is no match for the manipulative, controlling Nurse Ratched, and she quells the rebellion McMurphy started by using one of the most powerful “therapeutic” tools in her nurse’s bag on McMurphy — a lobotomy.
Mike Belsole’s portrayal of the scoundrel McMurphy is top-notch. He is charismatic and fosters an incredible sense of charm in a character who has made a career of thievery, rape and other crimes. Jamie Hardin is cool and calculating as Nurse Ratched, and oddly enough, favors Louise Fletcher, who portrayed Nurse Ratched in the Academy Award-winning film version of the story.
Snapper Greene, as Dale Harding, delivers the most surprising performance of the group, particularly for those who have previously seen Greene on the Foothills stage in more comedic roles. He has fully developed the Harding character and his range of emotions gives incredible depth to the role. He has mastered Harding’s occasionally effeminate mannerisms, speech and walk.
Luke Johnson, as the stuttering Bibbit, delivers another standout performance, alternating bursts of stuttering when he is talking about his mother or women with more normalized speech patterns when McMurphy and his visitor, Candy Starr, inspire an unforeseen confidence in Bibbit.
Corrin Stinson and Madison Cole turn in realistic and inspirational performances as party girls Candy and Sandra, and newcomer to the stage, Simon Holton, with almost no speaking parts, delivers a nonetheless dramatic interpretation of Ruckley, the resident who has received extensive shock therapy. As Director Ken Davis puts it, “Ruckley’s appearance onstage foreshadows what we learn about his past therapeutic treatment, as he stands silent against the wall throughout the show, arms outstretched, crucifix-like.”
The show opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College in Marion (54 College Drive). The play is rated for Mature Audiences. Show dates and times are: Feb. 25-26, March 4-5 at 7:30 p.m.; and Feb. 27 and March 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/ or may be reserved by calling 828-659-PLAY (7529). Ticket prices are as follows: Adults $16, senior $14, and student $10. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.