Art event to showcase local park

VALDESE -- N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) recently welcomed artists to tour Valdese Lakeside Park in preparation for its inaugural plein air art competition called “Paint the Park,” according to Beth Heile, president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec, a group that raised funds for the park and prepared it for opening.

“En plein air” is a French phrase meaning “in the open air.”

The group included local artists from Valdese and Morganton, as well as artists from as far away as Winston-Salem and Jonesboro, Tenneesee. During the walk, the artists checked out the most scenic spots of the park.

Twenty-eight painters will visit Valdese Lakeside Park and the connecting McGalliard Falls Park through Thursday interpreting scenes in oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels for a work they will submit for judging. The judge for the competition is Clay James, adjunct instructor at Lenoir-Rhyne University and scenic designer/technical director for the Hickory Community Theater.

"We are thrilled to have so many gifted artists participating in our inaugural event,” said Helen Tueffel, director of the board of the Rock School Arts Foundation, who is working with the artists. “I know we will see some exceptional work inspired by the natural beauty of Valdese Lakeside Park and McGalliard Falls Park. We hope the event will grow and attract even more artists and visitors each year, earning a place as one of the essential dates in a plein air artist's calendar of events."

The Rock School Arts Foundation, Friends of the Valdese Rec and the town of Valdese’s tourism office will host a reception for the art competition from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Tickets for the reception are $25 per person. The event will include live music from Stone’s Throw and hors d’oeuvres. The winners will be announced, and artists’ submitted works will be on display and available for purchase.

“I am delighted with the result of this collaborative effort,” said Heile, who helped to organize the event. “Many people think parks are just for recreation and health, however, I believe it is important to blend other elements, such as physical works of art, musical performances, education and history with a park visit to appeal to a broader audience -- and hope they become frequent park goers.”

To purchase tickets for the reception in advance, visit paintheparkvaldese.com. Proceeds will be split between the general funds of the FVR and RSAF, but Heile noted that most of the funds will be used in support of the event.