 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art exhibit planned at Old Rock School
0 Comments
featured
Rock School Arts Foundation

Art exhibit planned at Old Rock School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rock School Arts Foundation will present the art exhibit "Nature's Design: Creating in the Master’s Footsteps" both in the gallery and online.

The exhibit, which will be held at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, Valdese, from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18 and online from Jan. 14 through March 4, will include works by Tim Boyd (folk art), Brian and Bennie Heath, and Bill Mixon (wood). A reception will be held at the school on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m.

Boyd is a retired psychologist and has provided counseling in several States and countries.  He has pursued his love of art and woodworking throughout his life but now has abundant time to create. He participates in the yearly Folk Art Festival in Newton and displays art in the gift shop of the Hickory Art Museum. He loves variety and “thinking outside the box”, and uses ceramics, painting, mosaic, constructions, and woodworking.  Tim utilizes “found “objects, from interesting pieces of wood to recycled “junk”.  His greatest joy involves translating Biblical imagery into a visualization that expresses a message. Tim lives in Hickory with his wife, Anita.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brian Heath is a forester and a scout leader and has enjoyed working with wood for the past 20 years. He mostly enjoys scroll sawing. He lives in the Bethlehem area with his wife Melody and their three children.

Benny Heath, who is Brian's son, is currently a sophomore at Alexander Central High School. He is involved in the Beta Club, Cross Country and track. He is also an Eagle Scout. Benny has always enjoyed building things with his hands and started scroll sawing when he was around 10 years old.  

Mixon is a retired pharmacist and former owner of The Compounding Pharmacy in Hickory. His interest in woodworking began in the early 1980s while living in Iowa. His first woodworking tool was a Ringmaster machine which was used to make wooden cylinders. Over the years as more equipment was acquired, he progressed to other small woodworking projects. His current interests include wood turning, epoxy inlays, bandsaw projects and other projects that come along. He especially enjoys working in the shop with friends who share his interest in woodworking. He lives in Hickory with his wife Jan.

For more information on the exhibit, contact the foundation at 828-838-9806.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create world’s smallest nanoantenna 20,000 times smaller than a human hair

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert