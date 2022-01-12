Art exhibit planned at Old Rock School

Benny Heath, who is Brian's son, is currently a sophomore at Alexander Central High School. He is involved in the Beta Club, Cross Country and track. He is also an Eagle Scout. Benny has always enjoyed building things with his hands and started scroll sawing when he was around 10 years old.

Mixon is a retired pharmacist and former owner of The Compounding Pharmacy in Hickory. His interest in woodworking began in the early 1980s while living in Iowa. His first woodworking tool was a Ringmaster machine which was used to make wooden cylinders. Over the years as more equipment was acquired, he progressed to other small woodworking projects. His current interests include wood turning, epoxy inlays, bandsaw projects and other projects that come along. He especially enjoys working in the shop with friends who share his interest in woodworking. He lives in Hickory with his wife Jan.