Art exhibit planned at Old Rock School

The Rock School Arts Foundation will present the art exhibit "Nature's Design: Creating in the Master’s Footsteps" both in the gallery and online.
The exhibit, which will be held at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, Valdese, from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18 and online from Jan. 14 through March 4, will include works by Tim Boyd (folk art), Brian and Bennie Heath, and Bill Mixon (wood). A reception will be held at the school on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m.
Boyd is a retired psychologist and has provided counseling in several States and countries. He has pursued his love of art and woodworking throughout his life but now has abundant time to create. He participates in the yearly Folk Art Festival in Newton and displays art in the gift shop of the Hickory Art Museum. He loves variety and “thinking outside the box”, and uses ceramics, painting, mosaic, constructions, and woodworking. Tim utilizes “found “objects, from interesting pieces of wood to recycled “junk”. His greatest joy involves translating Biblical imagery into a visualization that expresses a message. Tim lives in Hickory with his wife, Anita.
Brian Heath is a forester and a scout leader and has enjoyed working with wood for the past 20 years. He mostly enjoys scroll sawing. He lives in the Bethlehem area with his wife Melody and their three children.
Benny Heath, who is Brian's son, is currently a sophomore at Alexander Central High School. He is involved in the Beta Club, Cross Country and track. He is also an Eagle Scout. Benny has always enjoyed building things with his hands and started scroll sawing when he was around 10 years old.
Mixon is a retired pharmacist and former owner of The Compounding Pharmacy in Hickory. His interest in woodworking began in the early 1980s while living in Iowa. His first woodworking tool was a Ringmaster machine which was used to make wooden cylinders. Over the years as more equipment was acquired, he progressed to other small woodworking projects. His current interests include wood turning, epoxy inlays, bandsaw projects and other projects that come along. He especially enjoys working in the shop with friends who share his interest in woodworking. He lives in Hickory with his wife Jan.
For more information on the exhibit, contact the foundation at 828-838-9806.