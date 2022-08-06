Art studio wraps up student summer camps, hosts downtown art festival

The Old School Studio (TOSS) will cap off a summer of art activities and summer camps with an art festival in downtown Morganton on Saturday.

Set to be held from 4-7 p.m. on the Wednesday farmers market green at the intersection of North Green Street and Avery Avenue, the festival will feature food, activities, improv games and art for sale. TOSS founder Kathryn Ervin said she hopes planning the festival to coincide with the State of Origin Craft Brew Festival will make it part of a larger community-wide downtown gathering on Saturday.

“State of Origin is just around the corner, so I’m hoping people will be bopping back and forth between Fonta and the courthouse lawn,” she said.

The centerpiece of the event will be a display created by Artist in Residence Zak Foster who worked with TOSS campers over the summer.

“Campers had so much fun this year,” Ervin said. “We explored really complex topics through art … art is a powerful conduit for self-discovery and I’m so proud of the work that was accomplished this summer.”

During the four weeks of summer camp, 90 local students explored career paths through art, creating more than 450 total projects according to Ervin.

“Kids are so remarkably absorbent. They will take an idea and internalize it and then the output is something really special and unique,” she said. “It was just really interesting to see how they brought the concepts to life.”

Foster agreed, saying he was inspired by his experience working with kids at TOSS.

“Kids just know what they like in a way adults don’t,” Foster said. “There was no quibbling, no hesitancy, they just went for it and they jumped right in. That was really inspiring to me.”

For Foster, the TOSS camps were his first experience teaching children to sew.

“I didn’t know how much they would actually be able to stitch,” he said. “I enlisted the help of some friends who had worked with kids in the past with sewing and they gave me some good tips and some good projects.”

Foster is a quilter who makes memory quilts for people who have lost loved ones.

“When someone passes away, the family will send me clothes and I’ll make a quilt out of them,” he said.

At the TOSS Art Party, Foster will display a piece called “Afterlife,“ which is a series of quilts created to bring new life to old discarded textiles.

“(They) capture his interpretation of circularity,” Ervin said. “It is the founding principle of material return, a social enterprise that gives new life to discarded fabric.”

Foster said one of his guiding principles in life and art is to “live as lightly on the earth as possible.”

“For me that means not buying a lot of new stuff to create my work, trying to work with the resources that already exist around me to make these quilts,” he said. “In that sense, my values align with TOSS’s quite a bit.”

Foster said he visited Opportunity Threads in Morganton on his first day in residence. He was inspired by the process they use and the leftovers not used in the process.

“Their system is that people will send them tee-shirts, they’ll cut out a giant square from the front and what is leftover gets recycled,” he said. “It was those leftovers that I found really interesting. They were like frames; they were like windows you could look through.”

Foster turned those “frames” along with some repurposed foundation fabrics at TOSS into his project.

“I tried to arrange them in such a way that felt somewhat alive,” he said. “Everything in the project has been reclaimed or repurposed.”

Ervin said having an artist in residency is a rare opportunity for a rural community but believes it can allow her organization to foster community conversations around important topics such as, in this case, reuse and sustainability.

“A resident artist is an incredible opportunity for a maker to develop a creative project based on a particular theme,” she said. “In a small, rural community we need forums for civil dialogue like this where we can all come together.”

In addition to the art displays, TOSS students will also be selling works they created over the summer.

Food will be provided by Timberwoods, Mom’s Egg Rolls and Super Ice Cream. Camp families will receive four free tickets for food. Anyone is welcome to purchase food and all other activities at the TOSS Summer Art Party are free.