A local organization is bringing back a popular fundraiser for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Options Inc. will present its annual “Art of Chocolate” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Morganton Community House, according to Kim Bradley, a member of the board of directors of the shelter that provides safety for victims of domestic violence and their children.

Bradley explained the origins of the fundraiser.

“Since we feature original art for auction and chocolate confectionaries, all handmade/original, we went with the ‘Art of Chocolate,’” she said. “The fundraiser was first held in 2007 and held annually except for the COVID years.”

The highlight of the event will be silent and live auctions of a wide variety of locally made art, including a large chainsaw carving of a bear with a cub by Chris Markey, a handmade solid wooden game/puzzle table by Mary Ayers, a barn quilt square by Barbara Houston, nature photography by Bob Hinceman and paintings by local artists Melissa Smith, Mark Poteat and Diane Mann.

“We have several new artists participating this year,” Bradley said. “Some items will be available during the live auction, and some will be available by silent auction. A big new part of this year’s event will be a live painting exhibition by Raleigh artist Stephanie Burke. She will start with a blank canvas and create a work of art that will then be auctioned.”

Artists were invited to participate based on their past association with Options and their interest in the cause and event.

“We visited several artist studios around town to see who was producing what, as we wanted a good variety of different arts,” Bradley said. “Some of the art donors have supported Options for years. So far, we have 35 different artists who have donated. Many are new donors, so our variety of auction items will be great this year!”

The fundraiser also will include many culinary delights. Chocolatiers will create confectionaries on-site for tasting. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a bar will be provided.

“Our famous signature drink, a chocolate martini, will be available,” Bradley said.

Entertainment will be provided by a violinist and pianist.

“Another new addition this year is a ‘silent disco,’ where headsets with various music genres will be available for those wanting to dance,” Bradley said.

Tickets for the “Art of Chocolate” are $75 each and include entertainment, refreshments, and the opportunity to bid on auction items and see the art in person. Participating artists and sponsors will have the opportunity to arrive at 6 p.m. to preview the art. To purchase tickets, contact Options at 828-438-9444 or visit optionsburkecounty.org. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 19 or until all 300 tickets are sold. No tickets will be available at the door or on the day of the event.

The organization is still welcoming sponsors for the “Art of Chocolate.” Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Options at the phone number and website listed above.

The fundraiser will support the work of Options. In addition to providing shelter for victims of domestic and sexual assault, the organization provides court advocacy and counseling and helps victims seek safe independent housing. Funds also will be used for building/shelter upkeep.

“All funds raised stay here in Burke County,” Bradley said. “Options depends on government funding, grants, donations from various sources. Much of our grant money is item-specific, so raising money for building upkeep and things not generally covered by grants is essential. Unrestricted money is essential. Like many nonprofits, monetary donations vary with the economy, etc. We will use money raised from this event to continue funding counseling and shelter needs. We very much depend on community support to keep our doors open. During COVID, even when we faced staffing shortages and/or shelter consumers (who had COVID), we never closed our doors!”

She encouraged people to consider attending the Art of Chocolate and supporting the work of Options.

“Community support is essential,” Bradley said. “So many nonprofits are seeking support, and we understand not everyone can support every cause or need. We ask that people consider the mission of Options—“To empower victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence through advocacy, shelter, support and community education”—and determine if this is a mission you wish to support.”

For more information, visit “The Art of Chocolate Fundraiser for Options” Facebook event page.