Artist seeking local input on mural design

As the Burke Arts Council continues to renovate its new facility at 506 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, it’s embarking on a large-scale art project intended to reflect the heart and soul of the county.

The council has commissioned Gabriel Eng-Goetz, an artist from Durham, to create a mural on the side of the building.

“This past spring, the Burke Arts Council, with a grant from the North Carolina Department of Cultural Affairs, put out a ‘Request-for-Qualifications’ (call for artists) for a mural that will enhance the north side of our new home on South Sterling Street,” said Deborah Jones, BAC’s executive director. “We received dozens of submissions from amazingly talented artists.”

BAC formed a committee to go through the submissions and choose an artist for the project.

“The committee was just blown away by the style of his (Eng-Goetz’s) work,” Jones said.

Eng-Goetz shared what inspired him to apply for the commission.

“I just really fell in love with the project, because growing up, a lot of my formative years and interest in art began in arts councils, specifically the Durham Arts Council,” Eng-Goetz said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to paint a mural on this beautiful building. Deborah and her staff have been kind enough to show me around and introduce me to a lot of folks.”

Eng-Goetz earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Syracuse University in New York, then came back to Durham to run his own studio, according to his website, gabegets.com. The website features photos of more than a dozen murals and large scale artworks he has created. He also founded an award-winning apparel and lifestyle brand called “Runaway.”

“His work explores the cultural history of identity, including his own as an Asian American born and raised in the south, and our human connection to the natural world,” his website reads. “Outside of creating artwork for clients and collectors, Gabriel works with his community to showcase and uplift North Carolina's vibrant and diverse art scene by producing/curating events and working as a youth mentor.”

He is asking for feedback from local residents on what they would like to see on the mural for the Burke Arts Council building.

“Our engagement campaign has just begun,” Eng-Goetz said. “I like to put together an advisory board and include leaders in the community that represent various communities and organizations, and make sure it includes representatives of historically marginalized communities, especially in a place like Morganton that’s so multicultural. Not being from Morganton, I wanted to have folks who have invested a lot of time and energy here to be on my advisory board and help me connect to the community.”

He will be asking local residents questions such as:

“What does Burke County mean to you?”

“What would you like to see as a mural, thematically?”

“What type of imagery or symbolism would you like to see as a piece of art on the Burke Arts Council building?”

To learn more about Burke County, he participated in the Hometown Walkabout, a local tour sponsored by The Industrial Commons that showcases different cultural groups in the area. He also visited the Waldensian Festival and the Morganton Farmers’ Market and has plans to see a special Hmong exhibit.

“I’ve been struck by how multicultural the area is and the history that’s here,” Eng-Goetz said. “I really want (the mural) to be representative, inclusive and hopefully beautiful. I really want it to represent Morganton (and Burke County). As I stay here longer, I’m going to be learning how to do that.”

He’s also launching a digital engagement campaign on his website.

“It essentially describes the project and asks people for digital feedback,” Eng-Goetz said. “They can write a message or use a survey to give feedback on what they’d like this mural to be.”

To provide feedback online, visit https://bit.ly/3R1bfGr.

He said the most common themes people request to have included in his artwork are history, nature and diversity.

“The suggested theme for this project is ‘Moving Forward,’” Eng-Goetz said. “I’ll definitely be exploring that.”

He noted that evoking negative or traumatic historic events in art may provide an avenue for healing.

“In any place you go, the history may not always be super-positive,” Eng-Goetz said. “I think it’s about learning from that history – acknowledging it and then moving forward, prompting progress.”

The engagement campaign should last about a month, then he will present designs to his community engagement advisory board and the BAC selection committee for approval. He hopes to begin painting the mural by the end of September, which should coincide with the completion of renovations to the new BAC facility.

Jones shared her excitement about the project.

“Gabriel’s a very talented artist, and we’re fortunate to have him,” Jones said. “My vision for the new mural that we’re entrusting Gabriel to create is to welcome the community. It’s going to be impactful to see how our diverse community enriches (people’s lives). We’re excited about what the community is going to bring to us to tell the story and welcome every background and culture to the new Arts Council in Burke County.”