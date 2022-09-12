Artist showcases work at local nonprofit

Inspiring and impactful artist and community enthusiast Jackie Deaton has touched the lives of many at Burke United Christian Ministries through her artwork.

Her professional career did not start out as an artist, but her passion was always there. Deaton began her post-graduate career as a nurse. She worked for many years alongside her husband, Paul Deaton, who was a surgeon for more than 40 years.

She always had a passion for art, but didn’t realize until later in life that she was destined to be an artist.

Deaton began her art career by painting murals at the former Waldensian Bakery in Valdese and other local storefront locations. She remembers the joy it brought her when she saw the faces of families that passed by her work and how it inspired her.

“I feel like all kinds of doors opened for me through art,” Deaton said. “I have been able to meet so many people in the artist community.”

Alongside her husband, Deaton was one of the original board members at BUCM. In her role, she was asked to create inspirational artwork at the facility that welcomed clients and visitors.

With a passion for art and her strong Christian faith, she worked to create meaningful artwork at BUCM.

“I was one of the original board members and I was asked to be in charge of the art here [BUCM] and I was a little frantic about it,” Deaton said. "I wasn’t sure what to do with the space … We had different artists, myself and Paul as well that donated money and art … It was important to me that the art had lots of color. Color is very important in art.”

Deaton’s work has been on display at BUCM for many years, inspiring many clients and guests that have passed by. She has decided it is time to bring her work home so she can one day give it to her grandchildren.

“I have 11 grandchildren, and I have always wanted to do something for them,” Deaton said. “I had always wanted to keep the pieces from BUCM together, but now I want to give these pictures to them.”