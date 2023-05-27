Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grandfather Mountain will begin its summer series “Grandfather Presents” on Saturday, June 3 at its park along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Avery County. Artist William Mangum will be the first of six different guests this summer and will present “North Carolina Beautiful” next weekend to kick off the summer program. Reservations are now available for the event.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the free hour-long event, which takes place at 2 p.m. and is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership. For many, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits.

In addition to Mangum, the series will have one other Saturday afternoon presenter focusing on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale. Curtis Smalling, interim executive director of Audubon North Carolina, will present Aug. 26.

From the barrier reefs of the Outer Banks to the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina is a splendor for all to see. Mangum has celebrated the majesty of the Old North State for more than 40 years with his glorious paintings. Exploring, celebrating and protecting are the essence of his mission. He has created more than 4,000 original works of art from around the world, but it is his beloved state of North Carolina that he considers an artist’s paradise.

With more than a dozen books and two PBS documentaries of his work, Mangum takes folks on a journey though the state as he captures the ordinary and turns it into the extraordinary with the stroke of his brush. From well-known landmarks to colorful out-of-the-way places, Mangum’s unique perspective leaves the viewer mystified by the variety and substance he captures in each work.

He also recognizes the importance of conservation and preservation. Grandfather Mountain is a perfect example of his collaboration with organizations that preserve the crown jewels of North Carolina. Hugh Morton, the late founder of Grandfather Mountain, was not only a fan of Mangum’s artwork but a leading contributor in his most storied project, “Carolina Preserves,” a coffee table book and documentary by PBS.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space, and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after to chat with Mangum. Original paintings and books from the artist will be on sale at the event. Mangum will be donating 10% of his painting sales from the event to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

“We are looking forward to hosting Bill Mangum and some of his amazing artwork on June 3,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We know that many people have a deep love and respect for his artistry and the way in which he highlights such exceptional places across the state. We hope this event is special for his fans and those new to his paintings, as well.”

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster also features five ticketed Thursday evening events with internationally and nationally known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. The 2023 lineup includes:

• Award-winning author, photographer and filmmaker Ian Shive | June 8

• Emmy Award-winning travel TV host and producer Samantha Brown | July 13

• Ornithologist, author and illustrator David Sibley | Aug. 31

• Appalachian State University Geology Professor and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Baker Perry | Sept. 7

• Chief Meteorologist at WCNC-TV Brad Panovich | Sept. 21

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: William Mangum” – which is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership – and to reserve your spot, visit www.grandfather.com/event/william-mangum.