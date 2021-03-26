Artists invited to participate in show

All applicants are submitted to the jurying process, regardless of whether they have participated in previous years. The Foothills Folk Art Festival Artist Committee is looking for artwork that is intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary and outsider art.

To be considered, artists must submit an application form, which may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3f5FBI6. The application must be accompanied by three to five images of individual pieces of the artist’s work. These images should represent the type of art that the artist plans to sell at the festival and should be submitted as high-resolution digital images if possible. Artists also are encouraged to submit a photo of their booth if possible. These images will be used to select the artists for the festival and to promote the festival, so high-quality images are encouraged. If hard-copy images are submitted, artists should use photo paper or images printed by a commercial photo lab.