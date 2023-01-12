Artists sought for annual showcase

NEWTON — The Foothills Folk Art Festival is accepting artist applications for this year’s festival, which will take place Saturday, May 13.

The award-winning festival is a partnership between the Downtown Newton Development Association and the Hickory Museum of Art. The juried, folk-art themed show welcomes artists and guests to downtown Newton the second Saturday in May each year. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival has been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce and the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center as the state’s Best Downtown Special Event and “Hickory Daily Record’s” Festival of the Year.

Admission to the festival is free. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of folk art directly from the artists. In addition, there will be artist demonstrations, live music, food vendors, beer gardens and other special activities.

The Festival Artist Committee is looking for artwork intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary and outsider art. To be considered, artists must submit an application form, which can be downloaded at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/artist-information.

The application must be accompanied by three to five images of individual pieces of the artist’s work. These images should represent the type of art that the artist plans to sell at the festival and should be submitted as high-resolution digital images if possible. Artists also are encouraged to submit a photo of their booth, if possible. These images will be used to select the artists for the festival and to promote the festival, so high-quality images are encouraged. If hard-copy images are submitted, artists should use photo paper or images printed by a commercial photo lab.

A registration fee must accompany the application; the fee will be returned if the artist is not accepted. The early registration fee will be $50 and will apply to any applications postmarked by Feb. 14. The regular registration fee will be $75 and will apply to applications postmarked by March 31. Applications should be mailed to Hickory Museum of Art, Attn: Clarissa Starnes, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Applications also can be emailed to cstarnes@hickoryart.org. Make checks payable to Foothills Folk Art Festival. No applications will be accepted via the festival Facebook page.

For information, call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext. 210, or email Starnes at cstarnes@hickoryart.org.

The Foothills Folk Art Festival’s roots date back to 2005, when museum first acquired 153 folk art objects from Barry and Allen Huffman of Hickory. Since acquiring the Huffman collection, the museum has showcased contemporary Southern folk art through a variety of exhibits, public programs and special events. The museum also has an ongoing and changing exhibition of folk art, “Discover Folk Art: Unique Visions by Southern Self-Taught Artists,” on the third floor. The museum is at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. It is open Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is free.

Festival volunteer committees are now being formed to organize everything from parking and signs to children’s art and food. To volunteer, contact Mary Yount at 828-695-4360 or myount@newtonnc.gov.

Festival sponsorship opportunities allow the Downtown Newton Development Association and the Hickory Museum of Art to raise funds to provide services within their respective missions. Sponsors enjoy a variety of benefits at a range of sponsorship levels. To become a sponsor, visit www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/sponsor.

For the latest news about the festival, like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival or visit www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com.