How might we make the world a better place? How do we know ourselves and contribute meaningfully to our community?

These are a few of the prompts that animate The Old School Studio’s (TOSS) monthly workshops at four Burke County elementary schools. Through generous grants awarded by the North Carolina Museum of Art and the North Carolina Arts Council (a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources), Burke County Public Schools was able to expand its visual arts instruction with the help of TOSS.

TOSS previously served Forest Hill and Icard Elementary, but these funds have allowed monthly programs to be added at Hillcrest and Mull Elementary Schools, reaching a total of 1,046 students.

Workshops encompass two curriculums. The first, developed specifically with grant funding, is Pollination Planet. Visiting artist, Alexa Eliana Chumpitaz, brings this program alive. Focused on environmental stewardship and civic engagement, Chumpitaz draws inspiration from her recently completed mural in Morganton at Food Matters (Realidades del Sur). Her imagery of pollinators and landscapes of the Catawba River Basin guide each lesson.

For example, in the first workshop last fall, students were introduced to Georgia O’Keeffe and created botanical paintings of a flower’s anatomy. In October, they studied bats and echolocation and learned the process of printmaking. In December, they learned that birds of all feathers flock together — illustrating the cohabitation of bird species through collage.

This month, students have made 3D honeycombs, to focus on the importance of bees. Lastly, students will observe the lifecycle of the butterfly and participate in a collaborative exhibition, all while meeting contemporary artists like Louise Jones (aka Ouizi) and Chumpitaz.

Carly Johnson, principal of Hillcrest Elementary School, said the visiting artist program gives her students the opportunity to explore a talent they may not have even known they had.

“Many of our students are immigrants who come to the states with little resources,” she said. “These students often do not have supplies at home to express themselves artistically which can actually hinder some of the fine motor skill growth they need to develop. Hillcrest does not currently host an art program and it is evident it is their hearts’ desire to have such a program.”

She said through the TOSS program many of her students get access and exposure to art forms and education they would otherwise never be able to experience.

“Students get exposure to art forms, tools and resources they would not get in the regular classroom,” Johnson said. “TOSS also provides access to knowledge and networking about community businesses and resources unknown to many of our families. The hope is that this partnership will hopefully build interest in future careers while also functioning as the bridge between their family members who may have artistic interests or talents they would like to pursue.”

In another semester-long series provided at Icard and Forest Hill elementary schools, students are introduced to local industries and create a project based on careers in Burke County.

In one lesson, students were introduced to Danielle Crocker, a fish culturist at Table Rock State Fish Hatchery. With a better understanding of biodiverse waterways, students were inspired to create a clay sculpture featuring microorganisms of the Catawba River to highlight the importance of keeping our freshwater fish healthy and happy. Inspiration for their materials and methods were drawn from scientist-artist Courtney Mattison, a coral reef activist and sculptor.

Nikki Costello, principal of Forest Hill Elementary School, said the program has been a wonderful opportunity for her students to connect with business leaders and even possible future career opportunities in Burke County.

“Many of my students come from low socio-economic families who are often just arriving to this country,” she said. “TOSS’s programs and their partnerships with local businesses expose my students to many things that would otherwise go by the wayside … Students are learning about resources and opportunities that exist within their community as well as potential careers they can explore in the future.

Students and parents love this program. One student, Joselyn Menchu Tax, a fifth-grade student at Forest Hill, said the TOSS program has been a memorable experience.

“I liked learning about scientists and how they find patterns,” she said. “I will remember having fun with other kids in the workshop. I really want to be an artist or an art teacher.”

Joselyn ‘s mom said she is thankful for the opportunities her daughter is getting through the program.

“She is learning a lot from everything they are teaching,” she said. “Thanks for giving your time. She wants to continue studying. Thank you.”

For more information about the TOSS programs in Burke County schools or to volunteer, contact Kathryn Ervin at kathryn@tosstudio.org.