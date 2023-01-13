Arts in Burke County: Morganton fifth grader completes self-portrait

On her way to creative stardom, Tiana White, a fifth-grade student at Forest Hill Elementary School, joined the TOSS after school program (TOSSafter) last fall.

In her first semester at TOSS, White explored careers in Burke County and said she enjoyed learning about computer coding and conservation.

This semester, in preparation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, TOSS students are looking at artists like Kehinde Wiley, Nick Cave and Tatyana Fazlalizadeh to guide conversations around the question, “Who am I? and What is my place in the world?”

As part of the program, White recently completed a self-portrait prompted by Kehinde Wiley’s work.

“I liked learning about the creatives — especially Kehinde Wiley,” White said. “His paintings of African Americans make me feel excited about looking at the history of art to make art for today.”

White’s participation in TOSSafter is made possible with the support of its scholarship program and new van, offering transportation to eligible students. White said her favorite part of the program is the opportunity it gives her to explore her creative side.

“TOSS made me feel more creative,” she said. “I want to be an artist when I grow up and I’ll remember what TOSS taught us.”

Community Based Art

Throughout the spring and summer, TOSS will be partnering with the Community Mural Institute (CMI) to provide professional mentorship and training to 12 emerging artists. They will create and install three outdoor murals, designed and painted in collaboration with Morganton communities to honor the stories and people of Burke County.

A thesis by Dominican University of California graduate Christina Aguila argues, “Art is often marginalized in academic environments while student mental health and academic achievement gaps are highlighted as areas of priority and concern.”

Aguila recommends promoting community based art projects like these as a practice for social-emotional learning and resilience.

As students like Tiana hone their skills, a pipeline for their creative development is being nurtured to help build our regional arts economy and celebrate local makers.

Learn more about this initiative and other TOSS programs at tosstudio.org.