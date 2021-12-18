As cases in Burke inch up, health officials warn about omicron

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, the percent of Burke County residents, 5 years old and up, fully vaccinated remains at 45% and those partially vaccinated is 47%.

But state and federal health officials are pleading with people to get the vaccine ahead of an expected surge due to the omicron variant.

NCDHHS said Friday that in the coming months the variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date. Health officials are encouraging people to get an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, according to a release from the state.

The release said early evidence suggests that omicron is two to three times as contagious the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. Data collected so far shows more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease, it said.