As cases in Burke inch up, health officials warn about omicron

Burke County continued to see its COVID-19 cases inch up.
The Burke County Health Department reported 111 new cases between Monday and Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic started to 16,917. The department reported approximately 236 active cases in the county with a 5.73% positivity rate on Friday. The county has reported a total of 276 deaths due to the virus.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 10 unvaccinated, on Friday, with two of them in the intensive care unit, and 88 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,980 new cases on Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.8%, and 1,584 people hospitalized due to the virus statewide. The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is 19,121.
The health department said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Burke County remains at a “high” rate of community transmission.
“Burke County residents, we ask for your assistance in helping keep our community healthy this season. If you are not feeling well, please resist from gathering with other individuals until you are feeling better,” the Burke County Health Department said in a release on Friday. “Proper hand-washing along with covering sneezes and coughs can go a long way.”
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, the percent of Burke County residents, 5 years old and up, fully vaccinated remains at 45% and those partially vaccinated is 47%.
But state and federal health officials are pleading with people to get the vaccine ahead of an expected surge due to the omicron variant.
NCDHHS said Friday that in the coming months the variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date. Health officials are encouraging people to get an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, according to a release from the state.
The release said early evidence suggests that omicron is two to three times as contagious the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. Data collected so far shows more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease, it said.
The release said the CDC emphasized receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated. People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine.
However, people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, a condition defined as blood clotting with low platelets, should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state said once vaccinated, people should get a booster. Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should get a booster six months after their second dose. Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster 2 months after their original shot.
With the presence of micron and upcoming holidays, all North Carolinians should:
Vaccinate — Get vaccinated before gathering, attending events or traveling. Get a booster when eligible. Layer protection with a flu shot.
Test — Get a COVID-19 test before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status.
Mask — Wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated.
The Burke County Health Department said due to the holiday schedules of the state lab, state courier and UPS, the only days to get a COVID test through the health department will be on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28. Regular testing schedules will resume the week of Jan. 3.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit MySpot.nc.gov to find a location.
The health department administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov. Multiple pharmacies in Burke County also administer the vaccine as well.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
Outbreaks and clusters
The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters Tuesday, and no schools or child care centers in Burke County made the list. Autumn Care of Drexel was removed from the list of outbreaks and clusters in congregate living settings.
The Department of Health and Human Services still reported J. Iverson Riddle Development Center as the only facility in Burke County that remains on the outbreak list, with eight residents and 87 staff members with the virus.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.