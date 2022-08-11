Asheville-based production company offers concert on historic Morganton square

Asheville-based EchoMix Entertainment will present its second installment of its Friday Nights Live concert series on the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton featuring live music with food and beverages sold onsite.

According to event organizer Brian Hill, Friday Nights Live will have an encore performance on Aug. 12 with two new bands. Hill said more than 30 local businesses have joined with EchoMix to help sponsor the events. The concert will be from 7-10 p.m. and are free to the public.

Friday’s lineup includes New York Ska-Jazz ensemble with special guest Regatt69. According to their website, NYSJE is an internationally known recording and touring band playing a mix of rock, jazz, ska and reggae since 1994. NYSJE’s setlist includes a mix of originals from the 15 studio albums they have released over the years and ska interpretations of jazz standards.

Opening for NYSJE on Aug 12 will be North Carolina-based Regatta69 playing a mix of ska, roots and reggae.

In addition to live music, the event also will feature food and beverages on site. Sidetracked will be selling brews and food will be available from Moondog Pizza. According to Hill, other food and beverage vendors have still not been confirmed for the show. Codex Sound Co. will handle lighting and sound production for both shows.

Hill said he is excited to be a part bringing more live music to the new courthouse square amphitheater in Morganton and hopes to continue being able to work with the city in the future.

“The city of Morganton has been a pleasure to work with on these events,” he said. “We look forward to hosting future concerts at the superb courthouse stage facility.”

For more information about the Friday Nights Live concert series and other EchoMix Entertainment produced events, visit www.echomixentertainment.com or email echomixboookings@gmail.com.